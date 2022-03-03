The best Elden Ring early game weapons and where to find them

The best Elden Ring early game weapons need to fit two criteria: firstly you can find them almost as soon as you start playing Elden Ring. And, secondly, they need to be powerful enough to carry you a fair way on your adventure.

Coming up we've got seven early Elden Ring weapons you can grab pretty much at the start. You might want to level up a touch beforehand, though, to make fighting the enemies you encounter along the way. But all of these options, bar one, involved no boss fights and a couple can pretty much just be picked up with almost no trouble.

It's worth noting that, depending on you level, you might have have to boost some stats to use these weapons. Most commonly Endurance so you can wield them without incurring a heavy load penalty. Elsewhere, others will have specific stats like Strength or Faith, for example, that you'll need to build into. However, if you're focusing on a certain build that shouldn't take long and once there you've got something that will be viable for a while to come. Especially if you can hoover up enough Elden Ring Smithing Stones to keep upgrading things.

It's also worth noting that a lot of the class starter weapons are also very good, and with a few smithing stone upgrades in place will take you quite fair into the Lands Between. So don't feel like you have to chase a better starter option right at the begining.

Best Elden Ring early game weapon locations

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Flail Great Axe Bloodhound’s Fang Reduvia Uchigatana Great Épée Twinblade

As you can see on the map, these seven early Elden Ring weapons can all pretty much be got from the moment you walk out into the world. Although as we mentioned earlier, you might want to explore and level up a bit before you try for some of these as even basic enemies and encounters will test a baby Tarnished.

You'll also probably find most of these weapons will have an attribute or two initially out of reach. So you'll have to grow into them, so to speak, as you level up - which we'll cover below. However, these are powerful weapons to get early and worth the effort to use.

So let's talk a look at these early Elden Ring weapons and what they can do.

1. Elden Ring Flail

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Attack - Phy 109

- Phy 109 Weight - 5

- 5 Scaling Str D Dex D

Requires Str 10 Dex 18

Passive effect causes blood loss

The flail can be found easily in the large black caravan at the Gatefront Ruins enemy camp. You don't even have to fight for it, just sneak in and take it from the back of the caravan (although it might be safer to backstab the guard quietly in case he hears you).

As well as the blood loss passive effect, this weapon can't be parried and should be useable out of the box for most players with a Str/Dex build. The spinning attack can also stun lock enemies, as this story on using it to destroy NPC invaders shops.

2. Elden Ring Great Axe

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Attack - Phy 151

- Phy 151 Weight - 13

- 13 Scaling Str D Dex D

Requires Str 30 Dex 8



Head to the location marked and you'll encounter a moving caravan, dragged by two trolls. You only have to take one down to stop things moving and steal the Great Axe. The whopping strength requirement of 30 and 13 Weight obviously marks this out as a Strength build only weapon, but this is a devastating heavy hitter for anyone planing to tank the game.

3. Elden Ring Bloodhound’s Fang

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Attack - Phy 141

- Phy 141 Weight - 11.5

- 11.5 Scaling Str D Dex C

Requires Str 18 Dex 17

Passive effect causes blood loss

This one will require a small boss fight, triggered by activating the stone seal you'll find in a circle. But it's one of the easier ones, especially if you have ranged attacks. For your efforts you'll get a Str/Dex based curved greatsword that can cause bleeding. Worth noting that while this weapon can be upgraded with smithing stones, it can't use any Ashes of War. It's also pretty heavy, so you'll need some decent Endurance to stay light on your feet.

4. Elden Ring Reduvia

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Attack - Phy 79

- Phy 79 Weight - 2.5

- 2.5 Scaling Str E Dex D Arc D

Requires Str 5 Dex 13 Arc 13

Passive effect causes blood loss

This weapon is almost a freebie. If you head to the location to the map you'll be invaded by an NPC called Bloody Finger Nerijus. Which might sound scary, but you'll be almost immediately rescued by Bloody Finger Hunter Yura who also appears to save you. When Nerijus dies you'll get the Reduvia which is an Arcane based dagger with bleed damage. Obviously this is only one for people using an Arcane build.

5. Elden Ring Uchigatana

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Attack - Phy 115

- Phy 115 Weight - 5.5

- 5.5 Scaling Str D Dex D

Requires Str 11 Dex 15

Passive effect causes blood loss

This is another relatively easy weapon to get, as you can just grab it off a body in the Deathtouched Catacombs and leave. It's on the corpse on the high level in the hall you can reach, with the stairs up reachable from an earlier side entrance. You will have to fight a few skeletons to reach it (remember to hit them on the floor to stop them coming back). But you don't have to touch the boss fight if you don't want to. This is also the starting sword for the Samurai Class, so obviously don't get it twice if that's you.

6. Elden Ring Great Epee

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Attack - Phy 124

- Phy 124 Weight - 6.5

- 6.5 Scaling Str D Dex D

Requires Str 15 Dex 16



There's a small enemy camp here where you can find the Great Epee in a chest you can open. There's a lot of enemies here, and a horseback guard so you might want to be fairly confident you can tackle that before you go in - watch out for two sorcerers on top of the ruins either side of the camp as well. You can sneak in around the back to use stealth and try to take out the soldiers one at time as well. This is a heavy but powerful sword that can be upgraded and, as a piercing weapon, can be used to attack from behind a shield.

7. Elden Ring Twinblade

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Attack - Phy 119

- Phy 119 Weight - 7

- 7 Scaling Str D Dex D

Requires Str 10 Dex 18



The Elden Ring Twinblade is another free weapon. All you need to do is find the basement in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins, open the door and take it from the chest inside. The thing with this weapon is, while you can hold it in one hand, you'll have to two hand it to use its flurry of spinning attacks. So no shields if you want to get the best from it. Just stay quick on your feet, though, and it's great for cutting down groups of enemies and not giving anyone time to counter between all the blows.

