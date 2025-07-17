Cyberpunk 2 associate game director admits CD Projekt Red "are sometimes slower" than players would like, and yeah, I'd already made peace with the fact we'll be waiting on this sequel for years

Cyberpunk 2077 quest design director Paweł Sasko admits that "we are sometimes slower [than] you would like" as the delayed Patch 2.3 finally goes live.

The new update for Cyberpunk, which adds new vehicles, gameplay options, bug fixes and quality of life improvements, was originally planned for release on June 26, 2025, but wound up being pushed back to July 17 when developer CD Projekt Red announced on social media that "we'll need some more time to make sure we're happy with it".

With Patch 2.3 now finally going live, Sasko, who's also associate game director on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, tells fans to "enjoy" the update as he says: "Everything we do, is for you. We are sometimes slower [than] you would like to [sic], but we always have the best of our community and our game in heart."

Update 2.3 is live chooms 🔥Everything we do, is for you. We are sometimes slower you would like to, but we always have the best of our community and our game in heart. Please enjoy ❤️pic.twitter.com/0q5W2Lfi6HJuly 17, 2025

Despite the apologetic tone, it seems as though the community has been perfectly happy to wait for the end result. Early initial reactions to Patch 2.3 seem positive, and even the original announcement that it was being rescheduled back in June was largely met with understanding and patience by the fanbase.

That might be due to the fact that it's generally understood that game development is taking longer and longer with every passing year, an issue that's by no means exclusive to CDPR. As graphics and technology get more complicated and the scale of many projects increases, the time and resources needed to create these games is only getting greater, not helped by some studios jumping the gun and announcing projects way in advance of their actual release. To hammer that point home, The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced back in 2018, and there's no reason to think it'll be out any time soon.

But of course, that community patience could always be because CDPR specifically has learned its lesson about rushed development. Cyberpunk's launch in 2020 was notorious for its poor performance and missing features, particularly on consoles, as well as brutal levels of crunch being reported in the months leading up to the game's release date. Consequently, the fanbase seems happy for the company to pace itself and its workload, considering the ugly consequences of what happened when it didn't. I fully agree with them on that score.

Still, Sasko's comment is a reminder that good things come to those who wait, and a momentary glimpse into the priorities of a CD Projekt Red that appears to have learned its lesson. I guess with current industry trends and timescales in mind, I look forward to playing the Cyberpunk sequel sometime around the actual year 2077.

