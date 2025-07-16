Fortnite Fortress of Solitude: Where to find it

The Fortnite Fortress of Solitude is a new landmark that has been added to the island, to coincide with the addition of Superman to the battle royale. This setting has long been associated with Superman in the DC Comics, so it makes sense for it to arrive during a Superhero-themed season. There's already interest in this location thanks to one of the Fortnite quests, for which you must search five chests at the Fortress of Solitude, so read on for more details about where to go for that assignment and how to complete it on your first visit.

Where is the Fortress of Solitude in Fortnite?

The Fortnite Fortress of Solitude can be found on the southwest coast of the island, as a freshly formed part of the icy biome to the southeast of Shogun's Solitude. It's easy to spot as you move closer to it, thanks to the array of frozen spikes rising up from this landmark. Inside you'll find two of the Fortnite characters, Superman and Shadow Blade Hope, who will offer to sell you a range of useful items if you interact with them.

Naturally, if you're here to complete a certain quest, then it's chests that you'll be looking for, and they are here in abundance. There are several of them at ground level, both inside the Fortress of Solitude and dotted around the outside, but to access the majority of chests you'll need to head upwards. Look around inside for walls you can climb to reach raised platforms, from which you can continue to either climb higher or use launch pads on the outside of the structure to work your way through many more chests.

