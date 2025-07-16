Fortnite Fortress of Solitude: Where to find it
If you want to search chests at the Fortress of Solitude in Fortnite, then this is where you need to go
The Fortnite Fortress of Solitude is a new landmark that has been added to the island, to coincide with the addition of Superman to the battle royale. This setting has long been associated with Superman in the DC Comics, so it makes sense for it to arrive during a Superhero-themed season. There's already interest in this location thanks to one of the Fortnite quests, for which you must search five chests at the Fortress of Solitude, so read on for more details about where to go for that assignment and how to complete it on your first visit.
Where is the Fortress of Solitude in Fortnite?
The Fortnite Fortress of Solitude can be found on the southwest coast of the island, as a freshly formed part of the icy biome to the southeast of Shogun's Solitude. It's easy to spot as you move closer to it, thanks to the array of frozen spikes rising up from this landmark. Inside you'll find two of the Fortnite characters, Superman and Shadow Blade Hope, who will offer to sell you a range of useful items if you interact with them.
Naturally, if you're here to complete a certain quest, then it's chests that you'll be looking for, and they are here in abundance. There are several of them at ground level, both inside the Fortress of Solitude and dotted around the outside, but to access the majority of chests you'll need to head upwards. Look around inside for walls you can climb to reach raised platforms, from which you can continue to either climb higher or use launch pads on the outside of the structure to work your way through many more chests.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 800 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.