Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3's new driving modes are inspired by chill YouTube videos of people cruising through Night City, and the GTA 5 fan in me is thrilled

Yesterday, CD Projekt Red revealed another Cyberpunk 2077 update, and this one adds new cars and quests to get them, Delamain taxi rides, and fully self-driving cars. I'm glad this is finally in the game, because I never understood why my car could drive itself to me when I call for it but then didn't drive me to my destination.

In patch 2.3 , all cars in the game feature an autodrive function. If you've set a waypoint, they'll head there while you chill and listen to the radio or take in the sights of Night City. There's also the option to simply let it roam freely, driving you around nonstop. Perfect for those times when you need to clear your head or want to turn the game into a screensaver.

That latter mode even comes with a new cinematic camera to make it all look even more picturesque. "That was actually inspired by a lot of videos that you guys made of Cyberpunk 2077 on YouTube," Paweł Sasko, Cyberpunk 2 associate game director, says. "Videos like '4 hours driving in a city,' you know, and things like this."

If you go on YouTube right now you'll find scores of videos like this. Now they'll be even easier to make. They often feature someone driving along at night, in the rain, with lo-fi music or the ambient sounds of the city. Perfect for a city boy like me who gets creeped out by the quiet of the countryside when I'm away from my home in London. It might seem odd to find comfort in Cyberpunk 2077 , but familiarity comes in strange places.

These kinds of videos are also super popular with GTA 5 fans. They're fantastic because you can go from the rolling Vinewood hills all the way to the desert of Sandy Shores.

