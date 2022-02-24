Where to get Elden Ring smithing stones

The Elden Ring Smithing Stones needed to improve weapons are one of the most valuable items you'll find, special pieces of rock that can be used to enhance your weapons to +1 strength and far beyond. But where do you find Smithing Stones in Elden Ring, and is their location hard to pin down? And how do you get the rarer Somber Smithing Stones? We'll show you how to find the Elden Ring Smithing Stones, and even the way to farm the lower level ones, in our guide below.

Elden Ring Smithing Stones locations in the early game

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

For those starting out Elden Ring and looking for Smithing Stones, we recommend heading straight away to an area called Limgrave Tunnels. It's very close to the beginning of the game, Northwest of the optional boss fight dragon Agheel where the cliffs taper to a point. At the bottom you'll see the entrance to the tunnels itself.

Limgrave Tunnels is a mid-sized dungeon with a boss at the bottom - the Stonedigger Troll - but you don't have to fight him for your valuable Smithing Stones. Instead, the area is full of enemies mining the walls - look for the gold outcroppings and interact with them to get the Smithing Stones you're looking for! They're not unlimited, but they're all level one, so you'll be able to upgrade your weapon at least a couple of times.

There's also another point that can help - there's a toppled statue on the cliffs directly North of the Stormgate with a light-filled crack running down it. Aggro one of the giant trolls nearby and lure him over - if he hits the statue it'll break, giving you five tier one Smithing Stones and a tier 2 to boot!

Once done with that, the best place to find tier 2 Smithing Stones is inside Stormveil Castle itself. They're lying around everywhere, though not especially common - we actually struggled to find tier 2 Smithing Stones more than any other kind - but once you get through Stormveil Castle you can start getting them a lot easier.

How to farm Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Once you're through Stormveil Castle and make your way into Liurnia, you can start getting Smithing Stones a lot easier. Take the following steps:

Head to the location marked above: the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel. It's a mine at the bottom of the cliff with the entrance partially concealed by shrubbery, but once you know where to look it should be fine. The Tunnel is full of Stones (and enemies), but keep pushing downwards until you find the boss, a blue, spinning figure made of blue rock called the Crystalian. Kill the Crystalian. He has a lot of health and tends to be very floaty, sending out discs that return to his hand. Play defensively and make use of the fact that he can be backstabbed like a regular person - use summons to keep his attention, then get behind him and go for the kill. Once killed, the Crystalian drops an item called the Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing [1]. Take this back to the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold and give it to them. From that point on, you'll be able to buy Tier 1 and 2 Smithing Stones from them indefinitely, as long as you have the runes.

How to get Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Somber Smithing Stones are used to upgrade special or unique weapons, and are a little rarer. They're found all over the world in different places, but the best way to get them is via Iji the Blacksmith, a giant operating in West Liurnia. He's next to the Road to the Manor Site of Grace shown above, and sells the first two tiers in unlimited quantities (assuming you have the runes to spend). He also sells limited amounts of tier 3 and 4, if you need them.

