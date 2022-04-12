How to get to the Elden Ring Consecrated Snowfield

Reaching the Elden Ring Consecrated Snowfield area requires you find two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion to activate the Grand Lift of Rold. This will take you down into some of the hardest parts of Elden Ring. Of course, it's said that there's another way to get down - a glitch/exploit we'll lay out below too, though be warned that it's not the most reliable one in the game. Still, it's worth getting there one way or another, as there's whole regions down there, including the Snowfield itself, multiple dungeons and towns, and even the magnificent Miquella's Haligtree, a vast dungeon across a treetop town that has you explore all the way to its roots to find one of the toughest bosses in the game.

So definitely worth finding then. That's why we'll explain how to get to the Consecrated Snowfield in Elden Ring below, how to get the two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, and how to activate the Grand Lift of Rold.

How to get to the Consecrated Snowfield in Elden Ring

To get to the Consecrated Snowfield in Elden Ring, players need to take the following steps:

Having done all this, you'll be in the Snowfield proper, though be warned - the area you emerge into is blanketed by a thick snowstorm that lowers your visibility to just a few feet. Fortunately it doesn't cover the whole area, and as long as you use your compass to keep heading North on Torrent, you'll eventually pass through it to somewhere (slightly) more hospitable.

Below we'll go into further detail on each of the steps labelled above, as they'll involve a combination of skill, brute force, supreme patience, and in one odd step, a little bit of playing hide and seek with somebody.

Get to the Grand Lift of Rold in East Leyndell after killing Morgott

You'll actually come across the Grand Lift of Rold by killing Morgott in Leyndell (and if you're still having trouble, we can show you how to beat Morgott in Elden Ring here). Once you've done that, the barrier blocking the East path out of Leyndell will open, and allow you to access the Grand Lift of Rold.

This is rather like how to use the Grand Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring - only there's more than one destination. If you present the Rold Medallion given to you by Melina after killing Morgott, it'll take you up to the Mountaintops of the Giants. However, if you can obtain the two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, it'll take you down to a path leading to the Consecrated Snowfield. That means your goal now is to find those two halves - and for one of them, that's not easy.

Obtain the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right) from hidden Albus in the Village of the Albinaurics

The right half of the medallion is owned by an NPC in Liurnia, one who will give it to you if you ask him. However, you need to find him - he's in the Village of the Albinuarics, the run-down settlement in the caverns beneath the plateau on the Southwest side, and even then he's hiding.

You can find Albus on the East side of the Village, but he's disguised with magic as a large pot, next to a stone coffin and a small red tree (there's probably a lot of player messages around him to help let you know where). Hit him just once with an attack to dispel the illusion and reveal his real form, a gaunt old man with long limbs, bent double. Then you simply need to talk to him, and he'll give you the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right) key item to keep safe from "cursemongers", as well as to deliver to another NPC called Latenna. Don't worry, you don't have to do this, and even if you do, she won't take it away from you.

Obtain the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Left) from the Commander Niall boss fight

To get the left half of the Haligtree medallion, you need to kill Commander Niall, an optional boss fight at the end of Castle Sol at the Northernmost part of the Mountaintops of the Giants - and we need to apologise in advance, because he's a nightmare of a boss, infamous in the Elden Ring community for being one of the worst you'll have to deal with. That's why we've put together a guide on how to beat Commander Niall in Elden Ring here, because this is a foe worth taking seriously.

Commander Niall doesn't actually hold the Medallion himself, it's just past his boss fight arena. Once he's dead, run past him to a small elevator that'll carry you to the top of a watchtower, and the second half is lying on the ground near a ghostly NPC.

Bring both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion to the Grand Lift of Rold

Once you have both halves, head back to the Grand Lift of Rold and this time there'll be a new prompt (that you might have to cycle through) to "Hoist Secret Medallion." Much like at Dectus, there'll be a brief cutscene where your character does just that, then is brought down to a new area - you're not technically in the Snowfield yet, but nearly now.

Get through the Hidden Path to the Haligtree to reach the Consecrated Snowfield

This is a slightly deceptive area - though the Hidden Path to the Haligtree dungeons is quite large and has a lot of secrets, getting through it is relatively simple, though that doesn't mean it's easy. There's invisible walkways over deadly pits, a secret Elden Ring Mimic Tear boss fight, illusion walls, but most of this is optional and something you can come back to later. If you just want to get through, go up the big staircase in the hallway, kill or scooch past the big octopus at the top, then take a right when you're past it along some more stairs to reach the Snowfield, at last!

Can you get to the Consecrated Snowfield without the Haligtree Secret Medallion or beating Commander Niall?

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

While there is theoretically a way to reach the Consecrated Snowfield without the Medallion or meeting Commander Niall, it's a slightly unreliable glitch that, though some have reported success with it, we have not at time of writing, so take this at your own risk.

The method here is to simply throw yourself off the cliffs past the Shack of the Lofty in West Mountaintops of the Giants, using Torrent to double jump as far as possible from the further point possible, aiming for the Minor Erdtree below. You'll always fall to your death, but some have said that by falling in the right spot, they land in a catchment zone for a Stake of Marika - and once they die there, they can choose to respawn at the stake inside the Snowfield!

Consecrated Snowfield level recommendation

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Especially if you're using the method laid out above, you can actually reach the Snowfield pretty quickly after killing Morgott - but we don't recommend it. In fact, we'd say the recommended level for the Consecrated Snowfield is about 100 at a minimum, going much higher as you get deeper into the area and encounter some of the bosses. This is definitely a late-game area, with late-game challenges to match. If you want to deal with what's here, you'll need to be an equally late-game Tarnished, or at least be using one of our Elden Ring best builds.

What's in the Consecrated Snowfield?

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Consecrated Snowfield is actually a lot bigger than you'd think, broken into numerous sub-locations, dungeons, mini-dungeons and more. While listing everything there would be a little overwhelming, here's some excellent starting points to check out, as well as what you can expect to find there.

Yelough Anix Tunnel: A dungeon/mine with the boss Astel, Stars of Darkness at the end; a variant of the Astel, Naturalborn of the Void boss fight encountered in the Elden Ring Ranni questline and secret ending. Mohgwyn's Palace Waygate: If you haven't done the Elden Ring Varre questline yet, there's a portal in the snow here that'll take you to Mohgywn's Palace (or at least the outskirts). Walking Mausoleum: Another chance to duplicate your Remembrances here, though be warned that this one constantly fires magic artillery all around it until settled. Ordina, Liturgical Town: This is a rough puzzle-town based around lighting torches in another dimension (it's less complicated than you'd think), while avoiding horrible invisible assassins. It's worth doing though, as it opens a portal to the Haligtree beyond. Minor Erdtree: There's a Putrid Avatar boss for you to kill here, and you'll get a Ruptured Crystal Tear - which makes your Wondrous Physick Flask blow you up. It's… certainly interesting? Miquella's Haligtree/Elphael: This vast and deadly dungeon has you running across the branches of a huge tree, starting at the top and working your way through treehouse cities to the roots themselves, where you'll encounter Malenia - arguably the most lethal boss in Elden Ring.

