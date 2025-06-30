Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 - new restocks are heading our way this week

Nintendo Switch 2 stock is creaking back to life in the US, with a new drop confirmed at Best Buy for this week. That comes just a few days after Walmart's latest restock, hopefully signalling that handheld availability woes are starting to ease. Don't get me wrong, it's still incredibly difficult to know where to buy Nintendo Switch 2. That's why I'm tracking all the latest drops right here.

I've been watching these handhelds jump on and off the shelves since those early pre-order days, and have been tracking high profile releases since the days of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. That means I know which retailers to check and when, and how to make sure you make the most of every drop.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is now officially one of the best gaming handhelds we've tested so far, so it makes sense that the device is in hot demand. While the UK is enjoying a fairly regular roster of restocks, the US is looking a little tougher right now.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: quick stock check

UK

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

Antonline | Check stock

Antonline had some new Nintendo Switch 2 stock last week, with a round of higher-priced bundles up for grabs. Everything is MSRP in these packages, but you're buying more kit to go with your new console up front. This is a solid retailer to keep an eye on, as it's been more active than others in recent weeks.



Walmart | Check stock

Walmart ran its most recent Nintendo Switch 2 restock last week, offering its Plus members an hour's head start on its latest drop. Things are quiet once again now.

Target | Check stock

Target remains quiet for now, but with both Best Buy and Walmart launching their own drops, there could well be movement here later on.

GameStop | Check stock

GameStop is still in-store only, so you'll want to take a look at your local retailer's inventory. If you're a subscriber, though, you can actually save a little cash on your handheld here.

Best Buy | Check stock

Best Buy will have the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock on July 1, though you'll need to head down to a physical store to have at this new supply.

Nintendo Store | Check stock

Nintendo remains out the loop in its own Switch 2 restocks, but it's still well worth keeping an eye out here - especially if you're signed up as an NSO member.

Amazon | Check for updates

Amazon has been quiet all the way through the Switch 2's life so far, but did pop up a listing a couple of weeks ago. That listing is currently inactive, but it's worth keeping an eye on.

Newegg | Check for stock

Newegg's inflated prices are back, so I'd recommend steering clear of this one for now.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

✅ Very | In stock now

Very has the Nintendo Switch 2 available to buy right now, with a wide range of game and accessory bundles up for grabs. At the moment, these are all shipping for delivery on Friday 4th July.

✅ Nintendo Store | In stock now

You can head straight to the official Nintendo Store to grab your own Mario Kart World bundle, with stock live on the shelves right now.

Ebuyer | Check stock

Ebuyer had a round of Mario Kart World bundles up for grabs (though with longer delivery times) for a good while last week, but that's come to an end now.

ShopTo | Check stock

Even ShopTo's backorder Nintendo Switch 2 stock has run out, with no more handhelds on these virtual shelves. I have seen this store turning around fairly quickly, though, so it's still one to watch.

The Game Collection | Check stock

The Game Collection has seen some success with a few bundle options in the last few days, but they're currently off the shelves. Be prepared to pay a little more and grab a few extra accessories if you buy your Nintendo Switch 2 here.

EE | Check stock

EE doesn't have any standalone Nintendo Switch 2 consoles available today, but if you're a monthly mobile subscriber, it's worth seeing if you're eligible for an exclusive contract offer. You will be paying more for your handheld overall if you take this route, though.

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon hasn't seen too much action in the last week, after filtering more Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds onto the shelves fairly regularly the week before. I've stumbled across more than a few restocks here, though - so it should be checked regularly.

Currys | Check stock

Currys is out of all its Switch 2 bundles right now, but it has been for a little while now. There could be movement here over the next few days.