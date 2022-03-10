How to complete the Elden Ring Varre questline

The Elden Ring Varre questline is a relatively short and easy mission to complete that rewards players with some really useful items. PvP invasion enthusiasts in Elden Ring will definitely want to seek out Varre as he’ll give out an item that allows you to invade infinitely. He’ll also hand out an item that allows you to teleport to a secret, high-level boss. If you’re wondering how to start the Varre questline in Elden Ring and complete it, here’s what you need to know.

Varre questline walkthrough for Elden Ring

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

There’s no doubt that you’ve spoken to Varre at least once already – he’s the very first friendly (although also a bit shady-looking) NPC you meet right in front of the first open world Site of Grace, which is called The First Step on the map. Return to him once you’ve successfully learned how to beat Godrick in Elden Ring and put down the grafted monstrosity to properly begin the quest. Note that this quest does involve player-versus-player invasions, so you will need to be playing Elden Ring online.

Since the Elden Ring Varre questline involves a lot of going back and forth, you can use this map to see exactly where the key locations are for the major quest steps:

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Speak to Varre after defeating Godrick. He’ll congratulate you and tell you to seek an audience with the Two Fingers in the Roundtable Hold. Head to the Roundtable Hold main chamber, which is directly behind you from where you spawn in, and speak to the Finger Reader sitting next to the giant fingers. Make sure you exhaust her dialogue options. You’ll also be shown the Power of Remembrance menu in the process. Find and speak to Varre at the front entrance of the Rose Church. If you return to The First Step, you’ll see that Varre has left you a message that beckons you to the Rose Church to the west of the sunken Academy Gate Town in Liurnia. You can get this church by fast-travelling to the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace and riding Torrent directly west. You’ll come across a small island in the middle of the wetlands with a ruined church on it – beware of the bloody duelist that will appear if you go into the ruins. Tell Varre that you thought the Two Fingers “didn’t seem right” to progress the quest. If you tell him that you thought they were magnificent, the conversation will end, but you can talk to him again to say that actually something “seemed off” about the Two Fingers to get back on track. Varre will then share his opinion that the Two Fingers can’t be trusted and are apparently corrupt. Keep talking to him and he’ll give you five Festering Bloody Fingers – a consumable item that allows you to invade the world of another player to hunt and kill them. Use three Festering Bloody Fingers to invade other players. It doesn’t matter if you defeat the player or not, just so long as you invade three times. Open your inventory, find the Festering Bloody Finger item and then select ‘Use’. You should be transported to another Elden Ring player’s world shortly after. Return to Varre at the Rose Church and choose to be anointed as a knight of Mohg, Lord of Blood. Varre will then give you a piece of white fabric called the Lord of Blood’s Favor which you must soak with the blood of a maiden for your final test. Go to the Elden Ring Church of Inhibition in northern Liurnia and find the dead maiden sitting on a chair, then follow the button prompt to dye the cloth with the maiden’s blood. Be warned that this church is quite difficult to get to and will require you to travel through several dangerous areas that feature enemies that can apply the Madness status effect. There is also an Invader called Festering Fingerprint Vyke at the church, so be ready. A safer alternative is to head back to the Church of Anticipation, but you can only do this if you’ve got access to the correct teleporter at the Four Belfries in Liurnia. Go back to Varre at the Rose Church and he’ll officially name you a knight of Mohg. However, the next bit is pretty grim but necessary to fully complete the quest. Follow the button prompt to offer your finger to Varre so that he can cut it off. Keep talking to him afterwards to get all your rewards for the Elden Ring Varre questline which we’ve mentioned below.

Elden Ring Varre questline rewards

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

In letting Varre cut off your finger, he’ll give you an Elden Ring Bloody Finger in return – an item that functions exactly like the Festering Bloody Finger except it is never consumed, allowing you to invade infinitely.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Keep talking to Varre afterwards and he’ll also give you a Pureblood Knight’s Medal that will allow you to get an audience with Mohg. When you use this item from your inventory, it will teleport you into Mohgwyn Palace – a very high-level area that’s technically under Caelid where you can clash with Mohg in a boss fight. The only other way to access this area is through a portal in the very late-game stages of Elden Ring. Despite Varre’s warning to not use it yet, there’s no negative consequence of doing so, other than that you will likely die if you’re not a high enough level, so don’t push your luck in the perilous palace.

