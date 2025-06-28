Dave the Diver celebrates 2nd birthday by sharing messages from Baldur's Gate 3 actor Neil Newbon and the Subnautica studio CEO, bringing back Godzilla DLC, and dang, delaying its next DLC

When I first heard Dave the Diver is celebrating its second birthday, I had a hard time believing it's now been two years since I wrote up my impressions for an indie spotlight, but it's true. The utterly enchanting deep sea exploration sushi restaurant management sim is two years old, and to celebrate, developer Mint Rocket released a video with messages from various industry figureheads as well as some (mostly) good news about its DLC.

The folks at Dredge developer Black Salt Games, Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor Neil Newbon, Like a Dragon studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama, Shift Up director Hyung-Tae Kim, Subnautica studio CEO Ted Gill, and others wished Mint Rocket well for Dave the Diver's second anniversary. It's very sweet, much like Dave the Diver, and you should watch it because it's Friday and you deserve a little sweetness.

DAVE THE DIVER 2nd Anniversary | Sneak Peeks, DLC News, and MORE! - YouTube Watch On

Now, onto that mostly good DLC news I was talking about: The Godzilla DLC is coming back! After being billed as a limited-time event ending November 2024, Dave the Diver's excellent Godzilla crossover is back on Steam for free, and it'll be available until at least December 2026.

More good news! The also brilliant Dave the Diver Like a Dragon DLC, Ichiban's Holiday, is sticking around a little longer than expected. That was supposed to go away in October, but it'll now be available on Steam also until the end of next year. The Dave the Diver crossovers took a lot of heat for being limited-time deals, and although it still seems they're technically on a timer, it's a much longer one than initially stated.

Better yet, Mint Rocket said it aims to be more thoughtful about DLC pricing and "will be providing regular discounts." In that spirit, you can grab Ichiban's Holiday for just $3.49 as part of the Steam Summer Sale.

OK, now some bad news: Dave the Diver's In the Jungle DLC, which was supposed to come out in 2025, has been delayed to early 2026. In keeping with the good vibes of the anniversary festivities, I'll just end this by saying, at least the Godzilla DLC is back to keep us busy until then.

