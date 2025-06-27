I've spent six hours exploring the Steam Summer Sale with our Games Editor, and these are the 10 best games on discount I'd recommend so far

Every year, when discounts come a-knocking, gamers have to decide which are the best Steam Summer Sale games worthy of their time and attention. After all, even with juicy discounts, money can still disappear from your wallet in the blink of an eye, and then there's also the fact that this new Steam sale only lasts for 14 days as well.

To make the matter of planning your shopping even more complicated, this year has given us some absolute bangers like Monster Hunter Wilds and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. We also need to think about strategically saving cash for all the new games on the near horizon, such as Borderlands 4. So yeah, between the packed calendar of exciting releases and a massive host of the best games of 2025 to choose from already, you may be feeling overwhelmed (we know we were) when it comes to navigating the Steam store page.

After spending a considerable amount of time agonizing over our own purchases, I decided to save our fellow deal enthusiasts from some of the pain that comes from all those overstimulating green discount labels. Below, I've worked with our Games Editor, Oscar Taylor-Kent, and listed the 10 best Steam games currently on sale, giving you a starting point on where to start spending cash.

The best Steam Summer Sale games, starting with....

10. Grounded

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Release: 2022

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Price: $19.99/ £17.49

Genre: Open world survival

Ahead of Grounded 2 releasing on July 29, Obsidian Entertainment's hit survival game, Grounded, is now 50% off. For reference, this matches the lowest discount peak for the title, so you won't find it cheaper anywhere else. However, brilliant savings aside, the real reason Grounded made this list is because of how much bang for your buck you'll get with its brilliant open-world survival mechanics and wacky premise. You and your friends play as teens who have been shrunk into tiny humans and must survive the perils of a backyard. Unlock tech, kill some massive bugs, and discover how to get back home together. In terms of multiplayer games, this is an absolute winner. Check out our Grounded review for more details!

Get the Grounded deal here.

9. Cult of the Lamb

(Image credit: Massive Monster)

Release: 2022

Developer: Massive Monster

Price: $12.49/ £9.74

Genre: Cute action roguelike

We are a massive sucker for cute cozy games. However, we never thought that an action roguelike centered around gathering fanatics, beating up gods, and managing a cult would fall into that category. Cult of the Lamb is a special kind of experience that will get your blood pumping as well as scratch any management sim itches you may have. There are randomly generated dungeons, doctrines to unlock, and even worshiper marriages to oversee. The difficulty settings also make it super accessible to everyone, so even if you are weary of roguelikes in general, Cult of the Lamb may change your mind. It's also at its lowest price right now, so it's a perfect time to snatch it up.

Get the Cult of the Lamb deal here.

8. Disco Elysium - The Final Cut

(Image credit: ZA/UM)

Release: 2019

Developer: ZA/UM

Price: $3.99/ £3.49

Genre: RPG

Disco Elysium is a life-changing game, so the fact that it's currently 90% during this Steam Summer Sale is a complete bargain. The only other time it's ever been this cheap was during the Steam Summer sale last year, so if you missed out on picking it up in 2024, now's your second chance. Disco Elysium is hands down one of the best RPGs ever made, having you take on the role of a detective suffering from a drug-induced case of amnesia. As you work to piece together a murder case as well as your past, you'll need to pass skill checks and navigate dialogue trees to progress. The story is outstanding, and your choices are packed with consequences. It's a must-play.

Get the Disco Elysium deal here.

7. Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Release: 2020

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Price: $20.99 / £17.49

Genre: Sci-fi open world

Almost five years on from the release of Cyberpunk 2077, and CDPR'S sci-fi RPG is still dominating the conversation. There's a reason we just placed it in our best Switch 2 games list despite the rocky launch it had back in 2020. The game has had loads of updates and enhancements since release that mean it's now a super slick and immersive world to explore, tied together with some gripping storylines. This new historical low for the game is just the base experience (the massive Phantom Liberty expansion is about the same price), but that's all you need to enter Night City's limits and get exploring for yourself. Playing on PC, rig depending, makes for one of the best ways to experience this one.

Get the Cyberpunk 2077 deal here.

6. Little Nightmares 2

(Image credit: Tarsier Studios)

Release: 2021

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Price: $2.99 / £2.49

Genre: Horror puzzle platformer

As Little Nightmares 3 draws close, this is a mega price reduction on Little Nightmares 2 – making it a new historical low for the creepy puzzle platformer. Annoyingly, the first game isn't on offer (perhaps due to the rumors of an impending remaster). Still, this sequel is actually a very enjoyable standalone, seeing you guide a lost boy through the ruins of a strange, massive city while evading horrible monsters – all rendered in a fantastic art style. We adored the deliciously horrifying vibes of this one in our Little Nightmares 2 review.

Get the Little Nightmares 2 deal here.

5. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

(Image credit: Vicarious Visions, Iron Galaxy Studios)

Release: 2018

Developer: Vicarious Visions, Iron Galaxy Studios

Price: $3.99 / £3.49

Genre: Platformer

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy gets an appropriately twisted price cut – this isn't just a historical low but a massive drop in cost for not one but three classics! Originally developed by The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog, these PS1 platformers are PlayStation must-plays to understand the roots of the console. For years, Crash was one of the de facto Sony mascots. Given a luxurious makeover, these enhanced releases look gorgeous, while still packing the satisfying jumping action we've come to crave from the marsupial hero. From the tricky gauntlets of the first game to the more varied action in the third, every level deserves to be mastered.

Get the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy deal here.

4. Thank Goodness You're Here!

(Image credit: Coal Supper)

Release: 2024

Developer: Coal Supper

Price: $12.99/ £10.39

Genre: Adventure comedy

Thank Goodness You're Here! is one of the best games of 2024 and really should be an addition to your Steam library if it isn't already in there. Packed with surreal Monty Python-esque humor and a stellar voice cast, it's a creative celebration of Northern life as you take on the role of a tiny salesman navigating the wacky English town of Barnsworth. Slap your way around the community, solve ridiculous problems, and surrender to endless giggles. While the discount on offer for this indie masterpiece isn't massive, it's still the biggest discount for the game yet. It's also so good that we'd still recommend picking it up as soon as you can.

Get the Thank Goodness You're Here! deal here.

3. Borderlands 3

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Release: 2020

Developer: Gearbox Software

Price: $2.99 / £2.49

Genre: Sci-fi co-op looter shooter

Borderlands 3 is stuffed with so much loot that it's become loot itself, with this deal being so good that it's impossible not to recommend it. Given that with Borderlands 4 on the horizon, we're really getting the itch to return to the over-the-top co-op blasting that the series is so good at – a loop that remains essentially untouchable by others gunning for the genre crown. While we weren't the biggest fans of this entry's villains in our Borderlands 3 review, we were still blown away by the depth of bombastic action on display.

Get the Borderlands 3 deal here.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy

(Image credit: Eidos-Montreal)

Release: 2021

Developer: Eidos-Montreal

Price: $5.99 / £5.04

Genre: Superhero action-adventure

This is a super superhero game for a super price – this year's Summer Sale brings the underrated Guardians of the Galaxy down to a new historical low. The script, action, and visuals here are so good that it genuinely rivals the storylines you find in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring a cast of galactic heroes you'll be familiar with from the movies while having its own take on them. Mixing together exploration with third-person shooting, the combat isn't revolutionary but is flashy, and the narrative will leave you racing through to the end.

Get the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy deal here.

1. Dead Space

(Image credit: EA Motive)

Release: 2023

Developer: EA Motive

Price: $11.99 / £9.99

Genre: Sci-fi survival horror

Cut off their limbs? More like slash their prices. This is a new historical low price for Dead Space! This lavish remake of the iconic Xbox 360 sci-fi survival horror is so swish it feels like a brand new game while simultaneously being incredibly faithful to the original. Revamped visuals soak this terrifying journey through the creaky bowels of a wrecked spaceship in atmosphere, every encounter with monsters making you clench. That's why we loved it so much in our Dead Space review. Changes to the classic here are all smartly deployed. It's like Dead Space never left.

Get the Dead Space deal here.

Some honorable mentions…

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

While the above are our top 10 best Steam Summer sale games to pick up, there are still a ton of amazing titles that just missed making our ranking. This is due to multiple factors, such as them still being a tad bit too pricey for our tastes. However, they are still worth a shoutout, so we've got a list of honorable mentions that you should 100% check out after you get through our rankings above.

Control Ultimate Edition

Forza Horizon 5

Elden Ring

Blasphemous

REPO

Undertale

Resident Evil 4

Stardew Valley

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Red Dead Redemption 2

Helldivers 2

