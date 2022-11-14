Dead Space Remake release date and everything we know so far

The Dead Space Remake from Motive Studio and EA is one of the most anticipated new games for 2023. The 2008 original is considered to be one of the best horror games of the PS3 and Xbox 360 era, so expectations are high for this startling remake.

Motive has retained the same basic plot and structure of Dead Space 2008, and built upon those foundations with the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X behind it. The USG Ishimura is larger and more daunting than every before, the Necromorphs are more imposing, and the visual design is truly astounding. The Dead Space Remake has quickly become one of our most anticipated upcoming horror games, and you should keep reading on to discover why.

When does the Dead Space Remake come out?

EA has set the Dead Space Remake release date for January 27, 2023. This project was announced at EA Play 2021 , where it was given a 2022 window of release. Back in March, however, developer Movie Studio announced a small Dead Space delay, shifting the game to 2023 to ensure that it had the time to properly build "upon the expectations of fans." The January 27, 2023, release date was revealed on October 28, 2022 alongside the first official gameplay trailer.

Dead Space Remake platforms have been confirmed

The Dead Space Remake will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. EA has confirmed that the game will not launch on PS4 or Xbox One, with Motive focused on leveraging new-generation technology and the Frostbite engine to totally reimagine the experience. The studio is investing heavily in the visual fidelity and atmospheric audio of Dead Space, and working to expand the combat mechanics and increase the scale of the USG Ishimura – the ship is now a fully interconnected space, meaning that you can freely explore without encountering loading screens.

Dead Space pre-orders now open

EA has opened its Dead Space Remake pre-order options up, meaning you can now secure various editions of the game ahead of launch. You'll want to act fast if you want the Dead Space Remake Collector's Edition, which includes a fully wearable replica of Isaac's helmet. If you click the link above you'll also find more information on the Dead Space Remake price for all three additions. There's also a Digital Deluxe Edition to consider via the Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox storefronts, which includes the base game and 5 exclusive cosmetics.

Dead Space Remake gameplay details

The Dead Space Remake gameplay is survival horror at its finest. If you haven't played the 2008 original, you should expect a tense and atmospheric crawl through the hull of the USG Ishimura – a vast mining ship, overrun with hostile creatures called Necromorphs. You play as Isaac Clarke, an engineer who is forced aboard the Ishimura to repair the ship, locate his missing partner, and save his crew before it's too late. The thing is, Isaac isn't equipped to deal with the escalating terrors of the ship, and has to gather any weapons and resources that he can to survive.

Something you should know about the Necromorphs is that they aren't easily killed. These warped human figures must be strategically dismembered to stop them from coming after you. Using a new version of the iconic Dead Space plasma cutter, you'll be able to flay flesh and break bones, ripping enemies limb from limb until they stop moving. It's a horrifying, and totally gratifying experience, as we learned in our Dead Space Remake gameplay preview where we went hands-on with the first three chapters of the game.

Dead Space also punches up its stomach-churning combat with special abilities, as your engineer RIG can be outfitted with new powers such as Stasis and Kinesis – designed to help make an engineer's life easier, they have surprisingly good application for ripping Necromorphs apart too. It's also worth mentioning Dead Space's stunning diegetic design, with all of menus and player information presented in-universe – Isaac's hit point meter is built into the spine of his suit, for example, while inventory and map management is holographically projected and handled in real-time. This method of UX design was incredibly impressive in 2008, and that remains the case here in 2023.

Why Dead Space is a remake, not a remaster

With the upcoming Dead Space Remake, EA has set out to reimagine a classic. Senior producer Philippe Ducharme says that a key goal at Motive (opens in new tab) was to "honor the legacy" of the original game whilst pushing for key advancements. "The core foundations will remain the same. However, we are making several enhancements to the experience to make it enticing for both new players and returning ones." As a result, the Dead Space Remake will be expanded and enhanced.

The story will tread a familiar path, but has been revised to better fit within the world which came to encompass sequels and comic books. Major technological innovations have led to new assets, animations, and physics which weren't possible back in 2008, and sweeping reinventions have been made to the way you can move in zero-G and explore the USG Ishimura. Additionally, the combat system has been completely reimagined to make it more brutal and visceral, with Isaac Clarke able to literally peel skin from bone with the Plasma Cutter before engaging in a little strategic dismemberment.

Dead Space will have a fully voiced Isaac Clarke

In the original Dead Space, Isaac Clarke was a silent protagonist. As a brief recap of the broader Dead Space story: Isaac is a crewman on a repair vessel assigned to assist a planetary mining ship, the USG Ishimura; while investigating a distress call sent by the Ishimura's medical officer, the crew is attacked by mutilated corpses and Isaac is left to deal with the Necromorphs by any means necessary. Honestly, it was a little weird that the engineer stayed silent through such a harrowing ordeal – something which EA addressed in Dead Space 2, bringing actor Gunner Wright on board to give voice to the character. For the Dead Space Remake, Wright is returning to voice Isaac , meaning we'll finally see him properly interact with key characters like Kendra Daniels and Zach Hammond throughout the story.

Dead Space Remake comparison

Is it fair to directly compare a game that's set to release in 2023 with one that came out in 2008? Usually, it wouldn't be. But with EA working to fully remake Dead Space here, we're willing to make an exception. Having had the opportunity to play the game, it's clear that the Dead Space Remake will deliver big updates to old areas . You can view our Dead Space Remake comparison video above, based on direct capture from both versions of the game – it highlights everything from the impressive lighting and volumetric effects, which bring new levels of atmosphere to the USG Ishimura, to the overhauled combat mechanics and dismemberment systems.

Dead Space Remake differences

While the Dead Space Remake is a faithful reimagining, Motive will be going off script. This will range from secondary characters being given a little screen time to overhauls of key gameplay sections and jump scares. It's interesting to see how the Dead Space Remake can be both impressively faithful to the original game and be willing to diverge from it entirely, utilizing the new technology to properly immerse us in the horrors aboard the USG Ishimura.

A great example is from Chapter 2 where Isaac must obtain higher security clearance off of a dead Captain's rig. In the 2008 version of this sequence, his corpse is attacked by an Infector, and we see him transform into a Necromorph from behind glass. In Dead Space 2023, this transition will occur up-close-and-personal, with Isaac having to deal with the dramatic real-time transformation immediately.

Who is making the Dead Space Remake?

The Dead Space Remake developer is EA Motive. The studio was founded by Electronic Arts in 2015, initially focusing its attention on the Star Wars universe. Motive collaborated with DICE on Star Wars Battlefront 2, leading production of the single-player campaign, before moving on to develop Star Wars: Squadrons. Motive was also working on a new IP since its formation, codenamed Gaia, which the studio once teased as a "highly ambitious, innovative new game that puts the power and creativity in your hands." Development of Gaia was canceled in 2021, with Motive ultimately moving on to the Dead Space remake and an untitled Iron Man game – which is one of our most anticipated upcoming Marvel games .

Will there be Dead Space 4?

EA is yet to comment on whether the Dead Space Remake could lead to a full series revival. Dead Space 3 was released in 2013, developed by Visceral Games – the studio who created the franchise, and was sadly shuttered in 2017. A return to Dead Space has been long awaited, which is why this remake has been generating so much attention. If you're interested in something entirely new, you may want to check out The Callisto Protocol from Striking Distance Studios; the team is staffed with former Visceral employees, including Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield. The Callisto Protocol looks like Dead Space 4 in all but name, and is at the very least set to be a spiritual successor worth paying attention to.

Dead Space Remake system requirements

EA has confirmed the PC system requirements for the Dead Space Remake, and they are as follows:

MINIMUM:

OS : Window 10 64-bit +

: Window 10 64-bit + Processor : Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600

: Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070

: AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: