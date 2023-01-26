Dead Space weapons and where to find them

There are seven Dead Space weapons to find scattered around the ship, the Ishimura. And while they're all fun to use, there are a couple of clear winners, with the saw-flinging Ripper and incinerating Contact Beam two of the best options in the game. Both are high damage options with plentiful ammo that might actually make you a little less scared with how efficiently they wipe out Necromorphs.

All the Dead Space guns are good though and you will spend time with all of them depending on the situation and ammo constraints. Let's take a look at all the weapons you can find, where to get them and what they do.

Dead Space weapons

There are the seven Dead Space weapons you can find as you play:

Plasma cutter

(Image credit: EA)

The Dead Space plasma cutter is your go-to/default weapon that will serve you well for most of the game. You can't miss this one, obviously, as the game bottlenecks you into picking it up within the first 15 minutes of the game.

Its key ability is that it can have a vertical and horizontal configuration, letting you cut left to right and up and down depending on whether you are trying to sever a necromorph's arms or legs.

Pulse Rifle

(Image credit: EA)

The Pulse Rifle is another weapon the game makes sure you can't miss. You'll get it shortly after finding the Kinesis module, when you meet a dying security officer on the Medical tram station platform. It's a useful mid-game weapon when you're mobbed, thanks to its high rate of fire and explosive mine secondary fire that can clear rooms in one go. Ammo can be a little short in a few areas though.

Ripper

(Image credit: EA)

The ripper is hands down the best weapon in Dead Space (while the ammo lasts) and you'll find it during the objective to Refuel the Engines (South). What makes it so good is that the primary fire launches and holds a spinning saw blade a short distance from you while you hold the fire button down. Not only does this damage enemies the whole time it's touching them, but it also holds them back. Used well it can stop monsters reaching you, interrupt attacks and generally dice up anything you can keep in front of you. The only downside is that ammo gets scarce in the late game.

Flamethrower

(Image credit: EA)

The flamethrower appears during the mission to Manually Ignite the Engines. When you move into an area overgrown by alien material you can pull it from the hands of a dead crew member partially absorbed into the wall. It's fun but not the strong weapon overall as it applies heat damage over time, which is not hugely useful when you want to target limb damage for instant effect.

(Image credit: EA)

However, it's very useful in a crowd and especially against the small crawling enemies you encounter occasionally. Its biggest strength is the fire wall secondary ability you can use to create an impenetrable barrier that hurts enemies as it holds them back.

(Image credit: EA)

You'll be able to get the Contact Beam during the mission to Reroute Power from Mining Administration. It's tucked away inside a Records Office with level 2 Dead Space security clearance you'll find just after a space vacuum section.

(Image credit: EA)

It's probably the best late stage Dead Space weapon. Ammo seems to be plentiful and its laser beam melts enemies as you literally hose away limbs like power-washing a fleshy driveway. The only real reason you ever need to stop firing is because you can't always tell if things are dead behind its energy beam

Line Gun

(Image credit: EA)

You'll be able to find the Line Gun shortly after you meet the constantly regenerating hunter necromorph. This is a gun you can miss in all the chaos and running that follows when trying to escape it.

(Image credit: EA)

Look for this level 2 locked Equipment room to find it once you're running way from the hunter. It's basically a heavier, slower firing Plasma Cutter that only fires horizontally. Because it takes longer between shots it needs a little more skill to use well, although its secondary fire laser mines are extremely good at locking down open spaces.

Force Gun

(Image credit: EA)

The Force Gun becomes available when you head to Hydroponics and start taking out the Wheezers. As soon you go after Wheezer 1 you'll be able to access a level 2 Seedling Room where you'll find this gun.

(Image credit: EA)

It's essentially a gravity-powered shotgun that can blast all the flesh off a necromorph in one shot, and kill it with the second. It's great fun to use but ammo is always sparse, so this may not the best option for a main weapon. Save it for emergencies and larger enemies.