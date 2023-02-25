Dead Space 2 and 3 Remakes may be on the way if we all respond positively to this EA survey

Dead Space Remake publisher Electronic Arts is surveying players in a bid to discover if fans would like to see a remake of the franchise's second and third instalments, too.

Whilst neither EA nor developer, Motive, have spoken much about the idea of a follow-up remake, a new survey very clearly asks prospective players to rate their interest in playing remakes of Dead Space 2 and/or Dead Space 3 (thanks, ResetEra ).

Pfft. The survey EA is sending out. On the wall - the writing. pic.twitter.com/o2f1OPC1zMFebruary 25, 2023 See more

"[Dead Space 2] is a must, but frankly, [Dead Space 3] excites me even more," said one ResetEra commenter (opens in new tab). "The setting and lore are top-notch, and [Dead Space] Remake's writer could easily fix the shoddy characterizations and plot contrivances."

Given Dead Space Remake's success, is it that much of a surprise that EA is canvassing views this way? Nope. But whilst the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive, some hope that rather than just remake old Dead Space games, Motive could explore making "a whole new game" (opens in new tab) set in the same universe, too.

"Motive Studio's Dead Space is a horror remake done right," we said in GamesRadar+'s Dead Space Remake review (opens in new tab), which was awarded an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5.

"It really is a sublime mix of fresh and familiar, and it's freaking terrifying in its loud and quieter moments. Its reworked visuals and stunning dynamic lighting totally transform certain areas, while the remake's new dismemberment animations mean hacking off enemy limbs with the Plasma Cutter, uncovering bone and muscle tissue as you do, is now gorier than ever. I know this first hand, because I was too scared to run."

Don't worry if you scream like a baby playing it, though – even the development team itself struggles to get through the scary parts, too, sometimes (opens in new tab).

"When I'm playing it at night, I can't play it with headphones. It's just too fucking scary," technical director, David Robillard said just before the game's critically-acclaimed launch.