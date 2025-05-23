Former Star Wars Battlefront 2 dev says "we want to get the gang back together" for a potential sequel as the game surges in popularity once more
I say bring back Super Bombad Racing
As 2017's Star Wars Battlefront 2 is resurging in popularity, a former EA developer has claimed that many people who worked on the game would love to return for a third entry.
Whether it's been the glut of good shows like Andor season 2, The Acolyte, and Visions, or it just being long enough that everyone has forgotten how unbearably crap The Rise of Skywalker was, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is popping off right now. The game's Steam player count has almost hit its highest ever, and fans are campaigning tirelessly for EA to create a third game and complete the trilogy.
But as it turns out, the fans are not the only ones who want to return to Star Wars Battlefront. Mats Helge Holm – who worked on the game as a QA Analyst before producing the Celebration Edition in 2019 according to MobyGames – replied to a comment on the r/StarWarsBattlefront subreddit asking which developers said they would return to the series. Holm says, "Me, and having heard around my group of ex-colleagues, we want to get the gang back together."
Another user asked about getting Battlefront creative director Dennis Brännvall to return, too, but Holm responded, "Dennis is a hard one to get back. Last I checked, he moved up north. Not ab[sic] easy commute." Brännvall, who most recently worked on The Finals, recently set up the studio Wayfinder Games, which is currently working on an unannounced RPG title.
Interestingly, elsewhere on the subreddit Holm talked about some features he wanted to implement into Battlefront 2, saying, "Cross play, day night and weather on all planets, a 1v1 mode, more game modes per map, meta progression, more community options, - list is endless, but were off the table as we were in live, not production." Hopefully these are things that can come to pass if Battlefront 3 ever does get made.
