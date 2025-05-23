Former Star Wars Battlefront 2 dev says "we want to get the gang back together" for a potential sequel as the game surges in popularity once more

As 2017's Star Wars Battlefront 2 is resurging in popularity , a former EA developer has claimed that many people who worked on the game would love to return for a third entry.

Whether it's been the glut of good shows like Andor season 2, The Acolyte , and Visions, or it just being long enough that everyone has forgotten how unbearably crap The Rise of Skywalker was, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is popping off right now. The game's Steam player count has almost hit its highest ever, and fans are campaigning tirelessly for EA to create a third game and complete the trilogy.

But as it turns out, the fans are not the only ones who want to return to Star Wars Battlefront. Mats Helge Holm – who worked on the game as a QA Analyst before producing the Celebration Edition in 2019 according to MobyGames – replied to a comment on the r/StarWarsBattlefront subreddit asking which developers said they would return to the series. Holm says, "Me, and having heard around my group of ex-colleagues, we want to get the gang back together."

Another user asked about getting Battlefront creative director Dennis Brännvall to return, too, but Holm responded, "Dennis is a hard one to get back. Last I checked, he moved up north. Not ab[sic] easy commute." Brännvall, who most recently worked on The Finals, recently set up the studio Wayfinder Games, which is currently working on an unannounced RPG title .

Interestingly, elsewhere on the subreddit Holm talked about some features he wanted to implement into Battlefront 2, saying, "Cross play, day night and weather on all planets, a 1v1 mode, more game modes per map, meta progression, more community options, - list is endless, but were off the table as we were in live, not production." Hopefully these are things that can come to pass if Battlefront 3 ever does get made.

