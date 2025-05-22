As Star Wars Battlefront 2 surges in popularity once more, Andor star joins the chorus of fans begging EA for a sequel: "Give us Battlefront 3 ASAP"

Andor actor Muhannad Ben Amor has joined the fight by calling upon the Star Wars gods to create Battlefront 3.

Andor season 2 has just come to an end (don't worry, we won't be spoiling it here), and one of the series' breakout stars, Muhannad Ben Amor, who played the Rebel engineer Wilmon in the show, still has some unfinished business with Star Wars. While Andor is now completely finished, with series creator Tony Gilroy saying season 3 won't happen, Amor has taken to Instagram to hopefully use his popularity and sway with a request to Disney and Lucasfilm: "Star Wars gotta give us Battlefront 3 ASAP."

Now, considering Amor was still a baby when Rogue One came out in 2016 (or rather, 11 years old), the actor is unsurprisingly talking about the DICE-developed Battlefront series rather than the original Battlefront games from the mid-2000s. Amor followed up this story with another showing his 469 hours of playtime on 2017's Star Wars Battlefront 2, saying, "Grew up with Battlefront 2 – been a veteran since day one. Let's hope Battlefront 3 happens!"

Battlefront 2 is going through somewhat of a resurgence as of late, with custom server platform Kyber noting on Twitter that the game has almost reached its highest concurrent player count ever on Steam. The game hit 9,292 players this week, which is just shy of its all-time peak of 10,489 back in 2021, according to SteamDB.

This wouldn't be the first time a Star Wars actor has used their status to try to steer the Battlefront series. Back in 2016, John Boyega (who played Finn in Episodes 7, 8, and the worst one) called upon EA to add a story mode to the 2015 Star Wars Battlefront, which eventually came to pass in Battlefront 2.

EA hasn't made a Battlefront game since Star Wars Battlefront 2, with that game's massive amounts of loot boxes and controversy putting a lot of people off at launch. It did eventually grow into a solid Star Wars shooter by the end of its run. Although in the time since, the game's developer, DICE, has only released two games, Battlefield V and Battlefield 2042, both of which also had large amounts of negative reception from the community. The studio is probably too focused on making Battlefield 6 great to go back to Star Wars, but we'll hopefully get there eventually.

