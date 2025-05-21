An hour of Battlefield 6 has leaked, and I'm trying to contain my hype but even a former producer thinks it looks like Bad Company 2

Battlefield 6 footage has leaked once again, and fans and a former developer all agree it looks fantastic, bringing back the Bad Company 2 vibes we've all been missing.

In a since-removed YouTube video, over an hour of Battlefield 6 footage was leaked, showing plenty of combat and destructive action. A short clip on Twitter has survived, and I've got to say, it looks awesome.

oh the BC2 vibes this is giving me, having flashbacks to the first time we playtested Arida Harbor https://t.co/M5Kyf21vFAMay 20, 2025

Interiors are dark, buildings crumble leaving clouds of dust you can't see through, and the screen shakes and blurs when an explosion goes off near you. It's everything that drew me to Battlefield in the first place.

As seen by GameSpot , former Bad Company 1, 2, and Battlefield 3 developer David Goldfarb retweeted the video along with the caption: "oh the BC2 vibes this is giving me, having flashbacks to the first time we playtested Arida Harbor."

They add that the "movement looks a little weird to me tho and I cannot say I like the char[acter] design which seems very generic," but the reason it looks so much like Bad Company 2 to them is because "destruction is specially what I am talking about."

As well as the old-school destruction, the weapons in Battlefield 6 seem phenomenal. Gunfire is satisfyingly loud, with the sound echoing off the surroundings. Recoil is back too, with the player in the video clearly struggling to keep their assault rifle under control. We may not have a firm release date yet , but I'm excited.

If you can't bear the wait, check out all the best FPS games you can play for the time being.