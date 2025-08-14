Best Battlefield 6 Support class build and medic loadout

The best Battlefield 6 Support class build and loadout lets you lean into the battlefield medic role, reviving teammates in the heat of battle and fighting back with some close-to-mid-range weaponry. Broadly, Support lets you provide all sorts of help to your team, from healing and ammo, to suppressing fire for enemies and cover, but focusing on revives is arguably the best set up for Battlefield 6.

While equipment and gadget options are very limited in the Battlefield 6 beta, there are plenty of weapon options available but not all of them are well-suited to this fast-paced healer playstyle. I've laid out the best weapons and some tips for playing the Support class in BF6 multiplayer below to help you help your team.

Best Support class weapons in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

This BF6 Support class build focuses on being a combat medic using the defibrillator to rapidly get teammates back into the fight. As such, its weapons are focused on mobility and close-to-mid-range combat, helping you fight on the frontline as a rapid responder:

Main Weapon: M4A1 Muzzle: Compensated Break Barrel: 16.5" Mid Underbarrel: Ribbed Vertical Magazine: 40RND Fast Mag Ammo Type: Full Metal Jacket Optic: Down to your personal preference

Sidearm: P18 pistol Muzzle: Single-Port Brake Barrel: 3.9" Pencil Ammo Type: Full Metal Jacket Magazine: 17RND Magazine Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x

Gadget One: Defibrillator

Gadget Two: Deployable Cover

Throwable: Smoke Grenade

The M4A1 is a good choice since it sits midway between an assault rifle and an SMG, combining the best of both weapon types, with solid firepower and good handling. With the 40-round magazine, you can lay down a bit of suppressing fire too, but you could even swap this out for a smaller magazine to switch to Soft Point ammunition instead for a nice headshot damage bonus. Although, if you're after a full-blooded run-and-gun playstyle, the Battlefield 6 Assault class might be for you instead.

How to play Support in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

As the name suggests, being a Support player in Battlefield 6 means your focus during a match is to help your teammates. Providing healing and ammo resupplies is the bare minimum but you should also suppress enemies and revive allies whenever possible. Support comes with a few signature benefits to help you perform your role:

Signature Gadget – Supply Bag: Chuck it down to resupply ammo and gadgets for nearby infantry teammates and bolster their health regeneration.

Chuck it down to resupply ammo and gadgets for nearby infantry teammates and bolster their health regeneration. Signature Weapon – LMGs: No sprint speed penalty while using an LMG.

No sprint speed penalty while using an LMG. Signature Trait – Quick Revive: Faster drag and stationary revives.

Now that you know the basics of how Support works and have a good build set up, here are some tips to bear in mind when you're charging around the battlefield as a combat medic:

Sometimes letting a teammate die is the right thing to do: Just because someone can be revived, doesn't mean they should be, for your benefit and theirs. If a teammate dies in a dangerous spot, running out to revive them is likely going to end up with you getting killed before you can even revive them. And if you do get them up, they might get killed again immediately, wasting time and tickets.

Just because someone can be revived, doesn't mean they should be, for your benefit and theirs. If a teammate dies in a dangerous spot, running out to revive them is likely going to end up with you getting killed before you can even revive them. And if you do get them up, they might get killed again immediately, wasting time and tickets. Use smoke grenades often: While smoke can sometimes feel a bit useless, it's extremely good at providing some obscuring cover while you revive teammates. Throw it down on a cluster of dead teammates then get to work reviving.

While smoke can sometimes feel a bit useless, it's extremely good at providing some obscuring cover while you revive teammates. Throw it down on a cluster of dead teammates then get to work reviving. Don't always use the defibrillator to revive: While the defib is excellent for a rapid resurrection, the drag revive lets you move your fallen comrade into cover before they get up. The Support's Quick Revive trait also means they can drag revive allies much faster than any of the other Battlefield 6 classes.

While the defib is excellent for a rapid resurrection, the drag revive lets you move your fallen comrade into cover before they get up. The Support's Quick Revive trait also means they can drag revive allies much faster than any of the other Battlefield 6 classes. Don't be a lone wolf: Your job as the Support class is to stick with your team and help them however you can, so don't go off on their own – help them and they'll help you! If you want to be less reliant on your squad, the Battlefield 6 Recon class might be a better fit for you.

Your job as the Support class is to stick with your team and help them however you can, so don't go off on their own – help them and they'll help you! If you want to be less reliant on your squad, the Battlefield 6 Recon class might be a better fit for you. Change your weapons to suit the match ahead: This advice goes for pretty much every class, but especially so for the Support class because of its versatility. Consider switching to an assault rifle or LMG for larger Battlefield 6 maps or even an SMG for smaller ones.

Be prepared to heal your allies when the Battlefield 6 destruction system causes a building to come down on them. I also recommend checking out the best Battlefield 6 weapons so you can suit any combat scenario.

