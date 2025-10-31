Using the best Battlefield 6 and Redsec LMGs will let you keep enemies pinned with suppressing fire and hopefully get some kills too. Unfortunately, it's quite clear that LMGs are far from the top weapon type in Battlefield 6 and even Redsec, though with the latter, you might not have much choice in using one depending on how lucky or unlucky you get with random weapon drops. Regardless, if you're dead set on lugging around a light machine gun in Conquest, Rush, or Redsec Battle Royale, here are the ones we reckon are best to use.

Best Battlefield Redsec LMGs

The Battlefield Redsec weapon meta is very much focused around assault rifles and SMGs, so LMGs aren't going to be the best option. However, the nature of randomly looted weapons means you might not have much choice when it comes to using an LMG, so it's a good idea to know which ones are worth holding onto if you're so inclined:

DRS-IAR: This LMG is basically a heavier assault rifle, so you can run around the Battlefield Redsec map a bit more capably compared to other LMGs. Its small magazine means it's not so great for suppression, but it's good in pretty much every other way.

RPK: Like the DRS-IAR, the RPK is one of the more mobile LMGs. It's got a slow fire rate but high damage per shot and good accuracy to compensate.

KTS100 MK8: The KTS100 is the most accurate and controllable of all the LMGs, making it very easy to use. It's not the most lethal but you will be able to accurately fire upon enemy squads from all sorts of ranges, making it a great find in Redsec.

Obvioulsy, if you're desperate to get rid of your LMG but can't find a better replacement, your best option is to call in a Battlefield Redsec loadout weapon. Depending on what your second weapon is, one of the best Battlefield Redsec SMGs will probably be better.

Best Battlefield 6 LMGs

If you want to use an LMG in normal Battlefield 6 multiplayer, you should definitely be playing as the Battlefield 6 Support class to benefit from the minor Signature Weapon buff. Otherwise, a good chunk of the LMGs feel quite similar and aren't exactly the best Battlefield 6 weapons, but some fit well with the pace of most objective modes and maps:

L110: The bog-standard LMG of the bunch – a solid gun capable of dealing hefty damage or just suppressing enemies thanks to its large magazine, making it excellent for holding down objectives in various modes.

DRS-IAR: If you're a support player who wants to run around the frontline a bit more, the DRS-IAR's assault rifle-like form helps with this a lot. It's also versatile and can be kitted out with various attachments to suit all sorts of ranges and situations.

RPK: The RPK's balance of mobility, accuracy, and damage mean it's a really solid choice for any game mode.

As I've said, ARs are quite dominant in Redsec alongside SMGs, so here are the best Battlefield Redsec assault rifles. You might also want to check out our Battlefield Redsec tips if you’re still chasing a win.

