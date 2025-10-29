Our Battlefield Redsec tips and tricks are here to earn you your first victory. The new battle royale spin-off for Battlefield 6 has all kinds of nuances and special tidbits for you to know, and it's already clear that it has to be played in a pretty different way to the core multiplayer if you want to have a hope at victory. Having been playing since launch and already secured some first place victories, we'll lay out all the top 10 tips for Redsec you might not yet know, in the hope that you can get your own wins!

1. A diverse squad of classes already has an advantage

(Image credit: EA)

It's perfectly possible to get a victory with everybody playing the same class, but if you're wise, you'll spread those responsibilities around. Though a few things have been tweaked from the Battlefield 6 classes, they retain the same focus and use in-game. Of course, if that isn't possible…

2. Pick locations that play to your strengths

(Image credit: EA)

People ask the best places to drop, but the reality is you should find locations that match your team's strengths and play to them nicely. Got a lot of SMGs and assault rifles from the roster of Battlefield 6 weapons? Find urban complexes where everybody has to fight close range. All of you equipped with Sniper Rifles? Stick to rooftops and open spaces with long sightlines. Good communication is key here, as you can work out smart paths to take as you move towards the central circle.

3. The Recon drone is a gamechanger and not to be slept on

(Image credit: EA)

One of the gadgets that the Battlefield 6 Recon class gets in Redsec is their remote control drone – and it's great. Aside from being an easy way to scout out enemies, it also has a single-use bomb you can drop, and can self-destruct in enemy's faces when you're done with it, both of which do significant damage. And because this all comes from the drone, not you, you can hassle enemies from stealth without ever being discovered.

4. Missions come with risk, and can be what finishes off weaker teams

(Image credit: EA)

Your team will periodically get missions to choose between, all of which come with different requirements and rewards if you can complete them. However, triggering them can offer other teams nearby "Counter-Missions", where your rough location is marked and the other team is rewarded for stopping you! It means that there's a real element of risk to even accepting a mission, and you shouldn't do it if you're not confident you'd survive the next encounter.

5. Downed players are both weaker and stronger than in multiplayer

(Image credit: EA)

Getting downed by an enemy has two major differences than it does in the core game, one of which is good, one of which is not. The good news first: now you can crawl around! Downed players can shuffle about to reach their teammates and get to safety, an advantage that they should definitely make use of. Now here's the bad news: being downed no longer makes you immune to damage! You can be finished off, each bullet or explosion massively reducing the amount of time you have before you bleed out. Keep both of these things in mind, and try to scoot to your allies before the enemy can finish you.

6. Stealth, ambushes, and cover are the meta right now

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield Redsec has a pretty low time to kill, even with players using the new plate armor to protect themselves. This means that a huge advantage is given to those who can launch ambushes and attack from stealth, as well as those who know how to use cover and high ground to protect themselves. Creep around, keep the noise you make to a minimum, and coordinate before you attack enemy forces.

7. A blaring siren is a chance for easy kills

(Image credit: EA)

Redeploy towers are used in Redsec to bring dead allies back. These radio towers take some time to activate though, and have two major penalties – the player who activates it has to keep standing close for the next minute or so, and it makes a loud blaring siren noise the whole time. That's a perfect recipe for any nearby players who hear it to potentially get a squad wipe, as you know it'll be a reduced team forced to hang around one location!

8. Don't ignore the weapon upgrade kits

(Image credit: EA)

Though not especially well explained, the game is full of weapon upgrade kits used to enhance certain classes of gun (Carbine upgrade kits, assault upgrade kits, etc). If you have one in your inventory, you can select the right kind of weapon to use it up, adding new bonuses and attachments while increasing its rarity in the process. You'll even get a choice about how you want to spec it, with binary choices each time! It means a bad weapon can be a great one by the time you're in the final circle.

9. Somebody on the team should have an anti-vehicle weapon

(Image credit: EA)

Most of the time you won't need it, but if a tank sees your team, you'll be glad you had it. Rocket launchers, mines, and anti-vehicle devices aren't particularly good against enemy soldiers, but there's really nothing else that will work against the larger Battlefield 6 vehicles in combat. Even if they're not an engineer, make sure at least one player has some powerful explosives ready to go in a pinch, or you'll end up blown to pieces.

10. Fear the red ring – unlike most battle royales, this one doesn't screw around

(Image credit: EA)

The vast majority of battle royale games inflict damage on players who fall outside the red ring, but Redsec doesn't do that. Instead, it damages players who get close to it, and being outside the ring? Instant death. It means you need to be incredibly cautious of the closing circle, as there's little to no leeway given to those who let it catch up with them. If you can see it getting close and don't think you can outrun it, look for a vehicle – a jeep or chopper – you can use to get further in.

