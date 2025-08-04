All classes in the Battlefield 6 beta: Assault, Engineer, Support and Recon explained

The Battlefield 6 beta has 4 classes: Assault, Engineer, Support and Recon, all of which have different abilities and gadgets designed to encourage specific roles in multiplayer. It's hard to say which is best in the BF6 class system overall, as they're meant to either work together in a squad, or be chosen situationally to respond to threats and issues that present themselves while you're out fighting in Battlefield 6. Enemies using a lot of vehicles? An Engineer will tear through them. Struggling to work out where enemies are fighting from? Recon can mark and pick them off from a distance.

With that in mind, and having played the multiplayer extensively at the LA preview event, I'll take you through the different classes of Battlefield 6: what they do, which class is best, and how they work once you have them in preparation for the early BF6 beta experiences.

Every Battlefield 6 class explained

(Image credit: EA)

There are 4 classes in Battlefield 6 multiplayer, each with a particular role within the team. This is supported by a signature gadget, trait and skill with a certain weapon type that cannot be changed, though other elements can.

The Battlefield 6 class system comprises of these roles:

Assault: A frontline attacker who uses close and mid-range weapons to devastate enemy infantry, moving quickly and surviving attacks.

What is the best class in Battlefield 6?

(Image credit: EA)

The easiest Battlefield 6 class to understand and learn is probably the Assault, so if you're a beginner, that's a decent choice. That being said, the best BF6 class is more about finding your own particular niche, or working out what your team needs at that moment. Vehicle-heavy games can be benefitted by more Engineers, while the Recon class tends to thrive in larger maps (at least if they're running the Sniper Training option). They also are built with the pump action shotgun in mind, arguably one of the the best Battlefield 6 weapons.

How to change classes in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

At the beginning of a match in Battlefield 6 you can choose between any of the four classes, but you can also choose a new one after you die or for a short time just after you spawn. Simply press the prompt on the screen (Y on PC) and you'll be able to pick any of the classes for when you return. You can even edit the loadout, though don't take too long to rejoin the fight – it's better to do this between matches.

Do classes have open or closed weapons in Battlefield 6?

(Image credit: EA)

Unless playing in specific game modes that say otherwise, the Battlefield 6 class system has open weapons for all classes, meaning any class can use pretty much any weapon you equip them with in the loadout. However, each class has the aforementioned Signature weapons with which they get unique features and uses. So, for example, the Recon class can use any weapon, but only gets the hold breath feature with Sniper Rifles, their signature.

Class Training and Field Specs in Battlefield 6 explained

(Image credit: EA)

Training options in Battlefield 6 are specializations you can pick for each class that grant specific Field Spec abilities that push them in a certain direction. It's a way to optimize your build for a specific purpose – at launch, all classes will have two Training options to choose from.

Battlefield 6 Assault Class

(Image credit: EA)

The Battlefield 6 Assault class by default is an assault rifle user with a shotgun as backup, as well as a small grenade launcher. They move fast and are the first ones through the door, with improved mobility and survival to endure the inevitable shooting coming back at them.

Combat Style: Run and gun, frontline attacker. Combine mid and close range weapons with adrenaline shots and explosives for breach-and-clear tactics.

Combine mid and close range weapons with adrenaline shots and explosives for breach-and-clear tactics. Signature Weapon: Assault Rifle. Faster draw and switch times with better sprint recovery.

Faster draw and switch times with better sprint recovery. Signature Gadget: Adrenaline Injector. Immediately trigger health regeneration back to full, as well as temporary buffs: sprint speed increase, explosive resistance, debuff resistance and increased ability to hear enemy footsteps.

Immediately trigger health regeneration back to full, as well as temporary buffs: sprint speed increase, explosive resistance, debuff resistance and increased ability to hear enemy footsteps. Signature Trait: Soft Landing. Reduced fall damage and no movement speed penalty after falling.

Reduced fall damage and no movement speed penalty after falling. Active Ability: Reveal nearby enemies, and killing an enemy extends the duration of this effect.

Reveal nearby enemies, and killing an enemy extends the duration of this effect. Training Options Grenadier: Hold more grenades, reload your launcher faster, and resist flash effects. Frontliner: Improved health regen, gain a second Adrenaline Injector use, and be penalized less when firing on the move.



Battlefield 6 Engineer Class

(Image credit: EA)

The Battlefield 6 Engineer is divided by the power to both wreck and repair. You fix your own team's vehicles with a specialized blowtorch, while also using explosives and rockets to ruin the enemy's vehicles.

Combat Style: Vehicle and explosives expert. Destroy and repair vehicles with explosives and blow torches, equipped with repair devices, RPGs and missiles.

Destroy and repair vehicles with explosives and blow torches, equipped with repair devices, RPGs and missiles. Signature Weapon: SMG (Submachine Gun). Better hip-fire control.

Better hip-fire control. Signature Gadget: Repair Tool. A blowtorch that repairs friendly vehicles and equipment and damages the enemies'. Infinite use, but overheats if used too much.

A blowtorch that repairs friendly vehicles and equipment and damages the enemies'. Infinite use, but overheats if used too much. Signature Trait: Flak Jacket. Reduced damage from explosives.

Reduced damage from explosives. Active Ability: Overloaded Repair Tool. Using the blowtorch repairs vehicles much faster than normal.

Overloaded Repair Tool. Using the blowtorch repairs vehicles much faster than normal. Training Options Anti-Armor: More ammo for launchers and faster reloads, as well as special rockets that reduce repair effectiveness on the vehicles you hit. Combat Engineer: Auto repair vehicles you're in, get longer use out of the Blowtorch, and spot nearby mines automatically.



Battlefield 6 Support Class

(Image credit: EA)

The Battlefield 6 Support class is a medic and more, a protective, defensive class that revives allies quickly, provides them with health, ammo, deployable cover, clouds of smoke and suppressing fire from an LMG. An optional defibrillator allows you to instantly get allies up without any need to revive properly.

Combat Style: Backline medic and cover fire. A mix of suppressing fire, team healing, ammo pouches, deployable and revival devices that keep the rest of the team supplied and safe.

A mix of suppressing fire, team healing, ammo pouches, deployable and revival devices that keep the rest of the team supplied and safe. Signature Weapon: LMG (Light Machine Gun). No sprint penalty when using an MG.

No sprint penalty when using an MG. Signature Gadget: Supply Bag. Deployable item that provides ammo to all those nearby and increases passive health regeneration.

Deployable item that provides ammo to all those nearby and increases passive health regeneration. Signature Trait: Quick Revive. Revive allies quicker and drag them around faster while you do so.

Revive allies quicker and drag them around faster while you do so. Active Ability: Temporarily increase the Supply area of effect around you, as well as the speed with which you revive people.

Temporarily increase the Supply area of effect around you, as well as the speed with which you revive people. Training Combat Medic: Act as a moving health station and regenerate your own health when reviving teammates. Fire Support: Improved weapon control when mounted and more options to provide ammo to others.



Battlefield 6 Recon Class

(Image credit: EA)

A sneaky saboteur and sniper, the Battlefield 6 Recon class is used to mark enemies for the whole squad, then take out as many of them as they can with either long-range headshots or surprise attacks. They're either on a ridge lining up shots, or sneaking around backstabbing and laying C4.

Combat Style: Stealthy Sniper and Infiltrator. Marks targets and softens defenses without getting into combat directly if possible.

Marks targets and softens defenses without getting into combat directly if possible. Signature Weapon: Sniper Rifles. Can hold breath to stabilize aim and rechamber faster between shots.

Can hold breath to stabilize aim and rechamber faster between shots. Signature Gadget: Motion Sensor. A deployable gadget that marks nearby enemies on the minimap while they're moving.

A deployable gadget that marks nearby enemies on the minimap while they're moving. Signature Trait: Auto-Spot. Looking at enemies while aiming down sights marks them for other players.

Looking at enemies while aiming down sights marks them for other players. Active Ability: Summon a UAV that marks all enemies in a specific area temporarily.

Summon a UAV that marks all enemies in a specific area temporarily. Training Sniper: Faster auto-spot speed, range and duration. Sniping an enemy highlights them, and targets killed with sniper headshots can't be revived. Pathfinder: Become undetectable to equipment, highlight enemies you damage, and take down enemies with less noise.



Want to put these classes to the test yourself? Find out how to access the Battlefield 6 beta!

