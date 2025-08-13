The best Battlefield 6 Assault class build and loadout is based around mastering close and mid-range combat against enemy infantry, and recognising that the guns you have (assault rifles and shotguns) are already deadly enough. That means the attachments and equipment you choose in Battlefield 6 should focus on making them quick to handle for fast reactions, as they don't really need a buff to firepower – but I get ahead of myself.

Below I'll explain the best loadout for the Assault class in BF6 multiplayer, as well as how the class is played and everything you need to know to master the fastest of all Battlefield 6 classes.

Best loadout and weapons for Assault Class in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

The Assault class build we've made below is one based around quick, reactive combat at both the medium and short-range.

Main Weapon: NVO-228E Assault Rifle Muzzle: Compensated Break Barrel: 16.5" Rifle Underbarrel: 6H64 Vertical Magazine: 40RND Magazine Ammo Type: Full Metal Jacket Optic: OSA-7 1.00x

Sidearm: P18 pistol Barrel: 3.9" Pencil Muzzle: Standard Suppressor Ammo Type: Full Metal Jacket Magazine: 17RND Magazine Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x

Gadget One (Extra Weapon): M87A1 Shotgun Muzzle CQB Suppressor Magazine: 7 Shell Tube Ammo Type: Flechette Top Accessory: 5 MW Red Iron Sights: Scope Barrel: 20" Factory

Gadget Two: Explosive Launcher

Throwable: Fragmentation Grenade

The NVO-228E assault rifle here doesn't really need too much of a damage buff to be effective, so the choices we've made are to emphasise control and rapid targeting. Meanwhile, the shotgun is built for close quarters and hipfire accuracy, so you can quickly target enemies in buildings and narrow areas and cut them in half with a single shot.

How to play Assault in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

The assault class is aptly named and pretty self-explanatory in nature: this class is the tip of the spear in BF6, designed to go in and kill enemy infantry at medium and short range, so they thrive in smaller or tighter Battlefield 6 maps. They have a grenade launcher to blast open walls, adrenaline to trigger rapid health regeneration and movement boosts, and a shotgun to clear rooms quickly.

Pros Devastating against soldiers in mid/close quarters Best mobility of all classes Versatile and simple to learn

Cons No real options against any Battlefield 6 vehicles Higher mobility is a dangerous temptation to get too far away from your squad Lacks long-distance options unless you've made a build specifically around that



Annoyed you keep crashing your jets and choppers? Stay at high altitude with our Battlefield 6 flying tips, or check out how the Battlefield 6 servers are going to work!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.