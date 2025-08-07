All Battlefield 6 maps in the beta and full launch

The Battlefield 6 maps include both new and returning multiplayer areas, and the beta showcases 4 of them to try out before the full launch brings in five more later on. Not only that, but the developers have spoken about adding new maps to Battlefield 6 post-launch, and many of the larger maps are designed with "combat zones" that can be broken out into smaller arenas for appropriate game modes, something I'll go into more detail on further below.

Regardless, if you want to know what multiplayer maps you can expect to see in the beta of BF6 and the full game alike, here are all the levels that will be in both versions of the game. If you're still not sure how to try the game out, check out our guide on how to access the Battlefield 6 beta.

All multiplayer maps in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

Below we've listed all announced and revealed multiplayer maps for Battlefield 6, including which ones will and won't be in the open beta.

Siege of Cairo (playable in Beta)

(playable in Beta) Iberian Offensive (playable in Beta)

(playable in Beta) Liberation Peak (playable in Beta)

(playable in Beta) Empire State (NOT playable in Beta)

(NOT playable in Beta) Manhattan Bridge (NOT playable in Beta)

(NOT playable in Beta) Saints Quarter (NOT playable in Beta)

(NOT playable in Beta) New Sobek City (NOT playable in Beta)

(NOT playable in Beta) Kundara Valley (NOT playable in Beta)

(NOT playable in Beta) Operation Firestorm (NOT playable in Beta)

Despite certain maps being pretty huge, they can be used both for small and large scale game modes. Every large map includes sections of which are referred to as "combat zones" that can be used for smaller scale encounters. For example, Siege of Cairo is a large map suited for major game modes like Rush or Conquest, but when playing a smaller mode like Deathmatch, players will be limited to one of its Combat Zones, which is likely to be a cluster of buildings within that map somewhere.

Below we've listed some more details about each map, including what vehicles have been confirmed within each one (assuming you're playing a large-scale game mode that supports vehicles).

Siege of Cairo

(Image credit: EA)

Siege of Cairo is a mixture of small buildings and tight alleyways with the occasional large, open street or courtyard where capture points and mission objectives are often located, well suited to pretty much all of the Battlefield 6 classes.

Confirmed Vehicles: Tanks, Trucks

Iberian Offensive

(Image credit: EA)

A winding Gibraltar town with many destructible building facades and various levels of elevation makes up the Iberian Offensive map.

Confirmed Vehicles: Tanks, Trucks

Liberation Peak

(Image credit: EA)

A series of military installations, bases and small settlements on a curving mountainside, with a lot of open space that needs to be navigated carefully. Aerial combat plays a major component in Liberation Peak, so make sure you know how to get jets and helicopters in Battlefield 6 (and perhaps more importantly, how to fly them).

Confirmed Vehicles: Jets, Helicopters, Tanks, Trucks

Empire State

(Image credit: EA)

Empire State consists of a highly vertical city map with lots of skyscrapers and narrow confrontations, where enemies are often firing up or down at each other.

Confirmed Vehicles: None, Infantry only

Manhattan Bridge

(Image credit: EA)

Close quarters combat mainly beneath a large bridge makes up most of the Manhattan Bridge, with many breakable elements and space for aerial combat.

Confirmed Vehicles: Helicopters

Saints Quarter

(Image credit: EA)

Saints Quarter is a close quarters town map based around a central fountain courtyard and numerous destructible houses.

Confirmed Vehicles: None, Infantry only

New Sobek City

(Image credit: EA)

New Sobek City is a combat zone based on the outskirts of Cairo, in a mixture of sandy terrain and construction sites.

Confirmed Vehicles: Tanks, Helicopters

Kundara Valley

(Image credit: EA)

Kundara Valley is the largest map in Battlefield 6 at launch, with what appears to be ruined villages and trench warfare in a mountain valley.

Confirmed Vehicles: Jets, Helicopters, Tanks, Trucks

Operation Firestorm

(Image credit: EA)

A returning map from Battlefield 3, Operation Firestorm is set on a gigantic burning oil field and refinery station, with a mixture of industrial buildings and open terrain.

Confirmed Vehicles: Jets, Helicopters, Tanks, Trucks

Future and upcoming multiplayer maps in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

EA has confirmed that Battlefield 6 will have more maps added to the game post-launch, though has not yet revealed at time of writing what those maps will be or when we'll see them. The Battlefield Portal experience and game maker available at launch will also include the ability to modify and alter existing maps, though that's down to the community.

