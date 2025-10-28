The full map for Redsec, the new Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode, has been released, and it's called Fort Lyndon. Dotted with over a dozen points of interest for players to explore (and shoot at each other), this remains not only bigger than any map in Battlefield 6, but bigger than any Battlefield map at all! If you want to know all the locations in Redsec, as well as the full map layout, we've got it here for you.



The full map for the Battlefield Redsec battle royale mode, Fort Lyndon, is shown above, as revealed by EA's official social media. As mentioned, it's a massive map, set within a fictional region of Southern California, with numerous different terrains, biomes and types of area, including cities, military bases, industrial landscapes and open wilderness. There's even a golf course!

Full Redsec map and locations

There are twenty different locations and points of interest confirmed within the Battlefield Redsec Fort Lyndon map. They are as follows:

Marina

Evac Alpha

Downtown

Ocean Park

Boutique District

Lighthouse

Vista Hills

Crash Site

Golf Course

Ground Zero

Lyndon Oilworks

Defense Nexus

Security Gate

Evac Bravo

Area 22B

Combat Training

Chemical Storage

The Seal

Radar Site

Redline Storage

Treatment Plant

Obviously there's a broad variety of locations and places for players to explore above, with both urban, military and everything in between. We've yet to see which locations will be best to hold down or explore, but considering the moving circle, players may not be able to hold them for long anyway.



