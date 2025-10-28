Full Redsec map and all locations in the Battlefield Battle Royale
The full Fort Lyndon map for Redsec is here with a list of locations and POI
The full map for Redsec, the new Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode, has been released, and it's called Fort Lyndon. Dotted with over a dozen points of interest for players to explore (and shoot at each other), this remains not only bigger than any map in Battlefield 6, but bigger than any Battlefield map at all! If you want to know all the locations in Redsec, as well as the full map layout, we've got it here for you.
The full map for the Battlefield Redsec battle royale mode, Fort Lyndon, is shown above, as revealed by EA's official social media. As mentioned, it's a massive map, set within a fictional region of Southern California, with numerous different terrains, biomes and types of area, including cities, military bases, industrial landscapes and open wilderness. There's even a golf course!
Full Redsec map and locations
There are twenty different locations and points of interest confirmed within the Battlefield Redsec Fort Lyndon map. They are as follows:
- Marina
- Evac Alpha
- Downtown
- Ocean Park
- Boutique District
- Lighthouse
- Vista Hills
- Crash Site
- Golf Course
- Ground Zero
- Lyndon Oilworks
- Defense Nexus
- Security Gate
- Evac Bravo
- Area 22B
- Combat Training
- Chemical Storage
- The Seal
- Radar Site
- Redline Storage
- Treatment Plant
Obviously there's a broad variety of locations and places for players to explore above, with both urban, military and everything in between. We've yet to see which locations will be best to hold down or explore, but considering the moving circle, players may not be able to hold them for long anyway.
