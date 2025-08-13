Best Battlefield 6 Recon class build and Sniper loadout

The best Battlefield 6 Recon build is all about making a loadout focused on the Sniper Rifle. The Recon class isn't inherently all about sniping, but that's basically one of two options it offers and it's the better of the two, at least at time of writing.

Battlefield 6 has the Recon class give bonuses to sniper rifles like the ability to prevent targets from reviving, so when used well, players can instantly delete enemies from across the map – and there's nothing a medic can do about it. It's arguably the deadliest of the Battlefield 6 classes, but it also has a pretty high skill requirement. Fortunately I'll explain how to make the best Recon loadout and build in Battlefield 6 below, as well as how to play the sniper class effectively in multiplayer.

Best loadout and weapons for Recon Class in Battlefield 6

The ideal Recon class is based around distant sniper shots and targeting enemies at long range, while having a versatile pistol and smoke for if enemies get close.

Main Weapon: M2010 ESR Sniper Rifle Muzzle: Flash Hider Barrel: 26" Carbon Underbarrel: Low-Profile Stubby Magazine: 5RND Magazine Ergonomics: DLC Bolt Right Accessory: Range Finder Optic: S-VPS 6.00X Scope

Sidearm: P18 pistol Barrel: 3.9" Pencil Muzzle: Standard Suppressor Ammo Type: Full Metal Jacket Magazine: 17RND Magazine Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x

Gadget One: C4

Gadget Two: Deploy Beacon

Throwable: Smoke Grenade

In the BF6 Beta the M2010 ESR Sniper Rifle is the only sniper rifle, though I don't doubt that more will be included in the full game. It is viable to make a Recon build based around a DMR instead, but the sniper rifle is the Recon's Signature Weapon and gets unique bonuses that DMRs don't. Plus the ability to down foes instantly definitely makes it one of the best Battlefield 6 weapons.

There are two ways to build a sniper rifle in multiplayer – quick-scoping or proper long-distance sniping. We've built the M2010 above for the latter, with a long scope and accessories like the Battlefield 6 Range Finder, so this is all about finding a good spot on one of the larger maps and picking off enemies at long-range until you're finally forced to reposition.

At that point, the P18 pistol and smoke grenades are what will help you make your way to a new safe point. If enemies get close, try laying C4 behind you and catching them in the blast.

How to play Recon in Battlefield 6

The Recon class will have two playstyles available in the full game: the long-range sniper and the stealthy infiltrator. How you should play this class will depend on you, but the loadout above is definitely for sniping, and works best in those larger Battlefield 6 maps like Liberation Peak.

Find a safe spot overlooking contested areas and start picking off enemies, aiming for the upper body. Make sure to keep an eye out for distant scope glints – nothing is more dangerous to snipers than other snipers – and stay far away from the frontlines where possible.

In direct combat if enemies get close, focus on stealth tactics with your pistol and C4. Lay traps if you know they're coming, then trigger the blast and fire at the same time. Ultimately though, the best thing to do in peril is to try and join the rest of your squad.

Pros Can one-shot foes with the sniper rifle, and prevent revives with headshots Best class for spotting enemies for allies and can call in UAVs C4 can devastate Battlefield 6 vehicles and buildings

Cons Lacks power in the mid/close range Requires cunning and thought to use effectively Struggles in smaller maps



