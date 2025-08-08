How to use the Battlefield 6 Range Finder

The Battlefield 6 range finder is a sniper rifle attachment for the right accessory slot that "allows for easy weapon zeroing," though it's not clear from the moment you unlock and attach it how that's actually done. It's actually an optional button prompt while aiming down through the scope that will vary depending on what console and platform you're playing Battlefield 6 on, and while it's not an aimbot that's going to make sniping in BF6 easy, it does definitely help perhaps more than any other sniper rifle accessory, assuming you're not making a quick-scope build.

How to use the Range Finder attachment for the Sniper Rifle in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

If you've attached the range finder to a sniper rifle in Battlefield 6, you can use it by aiming at a target through the scope and holding down on the D-Pad, or pressing the B button on your keyboard, assuming you haven't altered the keybindings in any way.

Having tested it out myself, assuming that you're aiming in the direction of an enemy target through the scope, the range finder will gently nudge your aim ever so slightly towards the centre mass, making it more likely that you'll get a hit, especially if you're aiming at closer targets. It's a very minor assist but it can be helpful, especially if the enemy is moving a lot or you're engaging in lots of sniper duels on the larger Battlefield 6 maps, or if you're playing Battlefield 6 crossplay and need the help against all those mouse-and-keyboard opponents.

That being said, its tendency to pull towards the main body means that it might not help you get headshots much, unless you're aiming over their head when you activate it. Still, increase the damage to the point where you can down most enemies, and the range finder definitely makes sniper rifles some of the better Battlefield 6 weapons.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.