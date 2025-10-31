The best Battlefield 6 and Redsec Assault Rifles right now are all about accuracy and versatility, having a weapon that can fire beams of damage at a good range, but also work when hipfiring in a panic. Carbines and DMRs are better suited to the longer ranges, but a good AR can make you utterly lethal in the majority of firefights, whether you're playing Redsec or Battlefield 6.

Best Battlefield Redsec Assault Rifles

Some of the best weapons in Battlefield Redsec right now are assault rifles, topping the meta for their versatility and damage output.

Kord 6P67: The undisputed superior AR right now, the Kord has great accuracy, good range, and a high fire rate, but still has a manageable recoil.

SOR-556 Mk2: A long range assault rifle that thrives at a distance, this is a great weapon for picking off foes from rooftops, even serving as a counter sniper.

NVO-228E: A punchy assault rifle with a bit of recoil on it, once you can control this beast, few can survive its attacks.

Ultimately it's all about the Kord 6P67 right now, which is the undisputed leader of ARs and top of the Battlefield Redsec weapon meta. Ultimately all of these weapons need to be specced for control and accuracy as a priority, building all those guns into beams with which you can make pinpoint shots.

Best Battlefield 6 Assault Rifles

For regular Battlefield 6 multiplayer, you can get away with using basically any of the ARs as they all kill very quickly at close-range, making some of them the best weapons in Battlefield 6. However, there are several that stand out depending on the map and mode you're playing on:

Kord 6P67: Again, it's all about the Kord right now. It's right in the middle of control, range, and damage output, putting all other ARs second.

NVO-228E: For certain kinds of smaller-scale multiplayer games like Team Deathmatch, the NVO's heavy-hitting power and mid-range excels nicely.

M433: The starting assault rifle works very well in close range as a kind of AR/SMG hybrid, but the right attachments can extend its range and make it more universal.

