The best Battlefield 6 and Redsec SMGs will rip through enemy players at shorter ranges, making them essential for fights in buildings and endgame zones in battle royale. For that reason, it's well worth trying out the different types to see which ones you prefer, as some SMGs have ridiculously high fire rates but are harder to control, while others are much steadier but don't have the same bullet-spewing capabilities. Ultimately, it's going to be down to your personal preference, particularly when attachment come into play, but we think these are the best SMGs for Redsec battle royale and regular Battlefield 6 multiplayer.

Best Battlefield Redsec SMGs

SMGs are really useful to have as part of your Redsec loadout, whether you're specifically looking for close-range gunfights with enemy squads or just need a reliable rapid-fire weapon to complement a DMR or sniper rifle. With that in mind, here are our top picks for SMGs to use in Redsec battle royale if you find them as loot:

SGX: The default SMG is incredibly reliable and reasonably easy to use with solid range for an SMG.

PW5A3: If you favor a bit more precision compared to the SGX and a more manageable fire rate, the PW5A3 is also a good option for Redsec.

USG-90: With a large 50-round magazine and high fire rate, the USG-90 is great for chewing through fully armored targets, but its range is very short.

Obviously if you're able to use a weapon drop to get a Battlefield Redsec loadout weapon and want an SMG, I'd opt for whichever one you've upgraded the most as a barely upgraded USG-90 isn't going to compare to a kitted out KV9 or some other SMG not mentioned above.

Best Battlefield 6 SMGs

For regular Battlefield 6 multiplayer, you can get away with using basically any of the SMGs as they all kill very quickly at close-range, making some of them the best weapons in Battlefield 6. However, there are several that stand out depending on the map and mode you're playing on:

SGX: Again, the SGX is a great all-rounder SMG that you can take into pretty much any match and expect it to serve you well.

KV9: The KV9 has the highest fire rate of all the SMGs and decent damage, meaning it can shred enemy players, but it's let down by its small magazine and range, so stick to very short-range battles.

SCW-10: Similar to the KV9, the SCW-10 has the highest per-shot damage of any SMG in the game, but you need to build around its miniscule 15-round magazine.

UMG-40: The manageable recoil and inherent precision of the UMG-40 make it a great SMG for larger maps as its easier to use at longer ranges than most other SMGs.

Our Battlefield Redsec tips should help anyone get a win, but if you want the safety of an armored vehicle to help you get far, here's how to get a tank in Battlefield Redsec.

