So you want to know how to get your loadout in Battlefield Redsec? As with many battle royale games, you'll find yourself dropping into the game with only the bare minimum – a pistol and melee weapon of your choice – but there are ways to fill up with your favorite loadout weapons, though not the full range of options that you bring in with you into the multiplayer of Battlefield 6. To find out how to get your loadout, read on!

How to get your loadout weapons in Redsec

(Image credit: EA)

You can access your loadout weapons in Battlefield Redsec by interacting with the Custom Weapon Drops that fall into the Battlefield Redsec map periodically, as shown above.

When you interact with one of these randomly occurring drops, you can choose one of your favorited loadout weapons to summon into the game, though only one. Each player can interact with an individual custom weapon drop once, though you can find more than one as you progress through the game. You can even earn more as rewards for completing certain missions, triggering a drop to land near your team.

There's no way to get the full loadout, but you can pull in your customised weapons accordingly. All other elements of the loadout will have to be found in-game. Also keep in mind that after use or if you wait too long, custom weapon drops will self-destruct.

(Image credit: EA)

To add weapons to this list, go into your loadout between games (or while the match is loading) and choose specific weapons. There'll be an option to toggle "favorites" as shown above (triangle on PS5/Y on Xbox). You'll definitely want a broad range of weapons favorited, so that you can bring in all manner of weapons into the game depending on your need.

Secure some great victories with our Battlefield Redsec tips! Or find out if there's a way to play Battlefield Redsec solo, rather than as part of a team!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.