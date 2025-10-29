Can you play Battlefield Redsec solo?
Battlefield 6's Redsec battle royale currently lacks a playlist for solo players
No, Battlefield Redsec does not have a Solo mode. Duos and Quads are the only two options for standard battle royale and there's no way to turn off backfill during matchmaking, so you can't hop into either of these playlists on your own if you really wanted. It's not ideal if you really don't want to play Battlefield 6's answer to a battle royale mode with randoms, but you've got no choice for now, and it's not clear whether one will even be added in the future.
Will Battlefield Redsec get a Solos mode?
Redsec does not have a Solo mode or even a Trios modes, and we have no official indication as to whether either will be added later. The Battlefield 6 roadmap has been updated to reflect Redsec's release but makes no mention of new team size playlist options coming over the course of Season 1.
Since Battlefield 6 classes are still quite an important aspect of Redsec battle royale, I would not be surprised if there is some reluctance from Battlefield Studios and EA to adding a Solo mode to maintain Battlefield's emphasis on squad-based gameplay – some of the classes (Support in particular) would feel far less impactful without teammates to benefit from their abilities. Low playlist population and splitting players across too many playlists are likely concerns too.
While they're very different games, bear in mind that EA's other major battle royale game, Apex Legends, doesn't have a permanent Solos mode largely due to the game being designed around squads of unique Legends. Furthermore, Redsec's closest point of comparison, Call of Duty Warzone, received a Solos mode shortly after launch, but the Solo offering was slimmed down in May 2025 to the Battle Royal Casual Solos mode, which is filled mostly with bots, meaning a match requires far fewer real players.
With no official information from the developers or EA this is all just speculation, but it's very clear that not all battle royale games can make a Solo mode work, so it remains to be seen whether Battlefield Redsec will even make an attempt.
The good news is Battlefield Redsec is free to play, and we've got the full Battlefield Redsec map here.
