Best Battlefield 6 Engineer class build and loadout

The best Battlefield 6 Engineer class loadout and build in the beta is all about mastering the SMGs and destructive, explosive devices attached to the Engineer's skillset. Battlefield 6 has Engineers serves as a vehicle-focused class in all important ways, both destroying and repairing them, though the only training option that exists right now is focused on the former, which does help simplify matters.

If nothing else there isn't a huge amount of variety in how you build your Engineer loadout in BF6, with fewer options than most of the Battlefield 6 classes, though it's more than likely that'll be expanded with the release of the full game.

Best loadout and weapons for Engineer Class in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

The best Engineer build in Battlefield 6 right now is focused on close and mid-range SMG combat and destruction.

Main Weapon: PW7A2 SMG Muzzle: Long Suppressor Barrel: 180mm Standard Underbarrel: 6H64 Vertical Magazine: 40RND Magazine Ammo Type: Full Metal Jacket Ergonomics: Improved Mag Catch Right Accessory: Range Finder Optic: Iron Sights

Sidearm: P18 pistol Barrel: 3.9" Pencil Muzzle: Standard Suppressor Ammo Type: Full Metal Jacket Magazine: 17RND Magazine Scope: Mini Flex 1.00x

Gadget One: Unguided Rocket Launcher

Gadget Two: Motion Sensor Mine

Throwable: Frag

The PW7A2 SMG definitely feels like the superior submachine gun right now, and the optics above are designed to make it incredibly versatile – something that works at both short and mid-range. Considering that a big part of being the Engineer is repositioning to find vehicles, having it silenced is a major boon, and the PW7A2 has a good control and damage to it.

On top of that, Jets and Helicopters in Battlefield 6 aren't generally common right now enough to justify having the surface-to-air launcher, and the RPG can be used against infantry. Then there's the mine, which is entirely an anti-vehicle device, but an effective one.

How to play Engineer in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

To play the Engineer in Battlefield 6 is about recognising that this class flourishes in the presence of vehicles. All the Engineer's gadgets and secondary powers are about either repairing or damaging the various Battlefield 6 vehicles (depending on whether they're on your team or not) with the SMG to defend you against any infantry that pop up.

The reality here is that the Engineer is something of a stealth class, at least until things start to explode and the Battlefield 6 destruction physics start bringing down buildings. The SMGs generally struggle in major firefights, so Engineers do better if they're behind the Assault classes leading the charge. You'll want to stay close to groups, constantly lay mines in major roads, and if you see an allied vehicle of any kind, stick close to it so you can repair it.

(Image credit: EA)

Engineer tips

The RPG is damaging, but not always a one-hit kill on players like you might expect. It's specifically designed to bring down vehicles.

If you're approaching a building full of enemies, use your explosives to blow open the walls for your teammates.

The SMG should work in hipfire as well as ADS, so if somebody surprises you, don't bother to look down the sights.

Your explosives won't kill tanks instantly, so fire a shot and reposition before it can fire back.

The blowtorch repairs vehicles but also damages enemy vehicles – a lot. If you can run up to a tank and torch it, you'll do huge damage.

Keep laying down mines and look for Support ammo bags. Having as many of them on the map as possible is a boon.

