How to repair vehicles in Battlefield 6

Repairing vehicles in the Battlefield 6 beta is pretty important if you're on the bigger maps and game modes, as jeeps, tanks, helicopters and aircraft all need regular repair and maintenance considering how much damage they take in combat. There aren't many ways to repair things in Battlefield 6, but those that do repair vehicles are consequently incredibly important to understand and use effectively. If you've gone to the effort of working out how to get Jets and Helicopters in Battlefield 6, only for everything you sit in to suddenly explode or fall to pieces around you, here's how to repair vehicles in BF6 and what you need to fix things.

How do you repair in Battlefield 6?

(Image credit: EA)

Fixing turrets and vehicles in Battlefield 6 of any kind requires a Repair Tool, unsurprisingly. This is a blowtorch gadget specific to the Engineer Class only – none of the other Battlefield 6 classes can equip or use it. In fact, the Repair Tool is the Engineer's signature gadget, one that cannot be unequipped.

To use the Repair Tool in BF6, simply approach any vehicle or equipment that can be repaired, equip the Repair Tool and press the fire button when in melee range. The vehicle's health will slowly come back. You can also repair vehicles while inside them with the specific button prompt shown in the right (3 on PC).

(Image credit: EA)

Reviving Allies in BF6 (Image credit: EA) It's not just vehicles that can be fixed. Find out how to revive in Battlefield 6 here!

On top of this, your power to fix things can be improved. The Engineer's final Active Ability is called "Power Repair", which improves the Repair Tool's efficiency by 50% for 10 seconds. At this rate, it's actively quite difficult for enemies to damage vehicles faster than you can fix them, though rockets and tanks can certainly outpace you.

Finally, keep in mind that the blowtorch only works on friendly vehicles – using the Repair Tool on an enemy vehicle will damage it instead. Of course, the Engineer is better suited to using any of their unique explosive Battlefield 6 weapons, which are often equipped with explosive payloads specifically made to ruin vehicles.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.