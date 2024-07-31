All GTA 4 cheats for weapons, cars and more
Want guns, cars and money in GTA IV? Here are the codes you need
GTA 4 cheats and codes will heal you and your car, give you all the weapons you can eat, and spawn a range of vehicles. And, while there's no GTA 4 money cheat specifically, that last option does give you a good cash farming ability.
If you want to take control of your game then I've got all the cheats in GTA 4 there are. Just remember that some of these deactivate Achievements and Trophies, and you'll really want a separate GTA IV save for these just to be safe - it's unlikely you'll break the game but keep your 'main' save clear just in case. If you're ready to see what you can do, we have the cheats.
GTA 4 cheats for weapons, health and more
To activate GTA 4 cheats you need to use Niko's mobile phone to enter these numbers:
- Full health, armor, vehicle repair and advanced weapon - GTA-555-0100 / 482-555-0100
- Basic weapons set (knife, pistol, shotgun, micro SMG, assault rifle, combat sniper, molotov, RPG) - GUN-555-0150 / 486-555-0150
- Advanced weapons (bat, combat pistol, combat shotgun, SMG, carbine, combat sniper, grenades and RPG) - GUN-555-0100 / 486-555-0100
- Max health, armor and vehicle repair - DOC-555-0100 / 362-555-0100
- Clear Wanted Level - COP-555-0100 / 267-555-0100
- Increase Wanted Level one star - COP-555-0150 / 267-555-0150
- Cycle weather - HOT-555-0100 / 468-555-0100
GTA 4 vehicle cheats
Using GTA 4 vehicle cheats works the same way as the general cheats. Just pull up your in-game phone and type in the following numbers:
- Cognoscenti (Mafia Car) - CAR-555-0142 / 227-555-0142
- Sanchez (Dirt Bike) - MBK-555-0150 / 625-555-0150
- FBI Buffalo - CAR-555-0100 / 227-555-0100
- Turismo - CAR-555-0147 / 227-555-0147
- NRG 900 - MBK-555-0100 / 625-555-0100
- Comet - CAR-555-0175 / 227-555-0175
- SuperGT - CAR-555-0168 / 227-555-0168
- Police Chopper - FLY-555-0100
- Jetmax (Boat) - WET-555-0100 / 938-555-0100
- Helicopter gunship - FLY-555-0100 / 359-555-0100
GTA 4 money cheat
As I mentioned there's no explicit GTA 4 money cheat, but you can farm cash by spawning certain cars and selling them. To do that you'll need to complete all of Stevie's car theft missions. Once that's done you can sell any cars you find by taking them to his S&M Auto Sales garage in Bohan. So to make a lot of money in GTA 4 just spawn and sell cars from this list:
- Sanchez (Dirt Bike) - MBK-555-0150 / 625-555-0150
- NRG900 - MBK-555-0100 / 625-555-0100
- Comet - CAR-555-0175 / 227-555-0175
- Cognoscenti (Mafia Car) - CAR-555-0142 / 227-555-0142
- Turismo - CAR-555-0147 / 227-555-0147
- SuperGT - CAR-555-0168 / 227-555-0168
That list is arranged in ascending cash value, between roughly $1200 for the bike and $11K for a Super GT. However, prices can vary and there can be a bug where a slightly damaged car is actually worth more. So experiment and see what you can get.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides, which means I run GamesRadar's guides and tips content. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.