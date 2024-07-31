All GTA 4 cheats for weapons, cars and more

GTA 4 cheats and codes will heal you and your car, give you all the weapons you can eat, and spawn a range of vehicles. And, while there's no GTA 4 money cheat specifically, that last option does give you a good cash farming ability.

If you want to take control of your game then I've got all the cheats in GTA 4 there are. Just remember that some of these deactivate Achievements and Trophies, and you'll really want a separate GTA IV save for these just to be safe - it's unlikely you'll break the game but keep your 'main' save clear just in case. If you're ready to see what you can do, we have the cheats.

GTA 4 cheats for weapons, health and more

To activate GTA 4 cheats you need to use Niko's mobile phone to enter these numbers:

Full health, armor, vehicle repair and advanced weapon - GTA-555-0100 / 482-555-0100

GTA-555-0100 / 482-555-0100 Basic weapons set (knife, pistol, shotgun, micro SMG, assault rifle, combat sniper, molotov, RPG) - GUN-555-0150 / 486-555-0150

- GUN-555-0150 / 486-555-0150 Advanced weapons (bat, combat pistol, combat shotgun, SMG, carbine, combat sniper, grenades and RPG) - GUN-555-0100 / 486-555-0100

- GUN-555-0100 / 486-555-0100 Max health, armor and vehicle repair - DOC-555-0100 / 362-555-0100

- DOC-555-0100 / 362-555-0100 Clear Wanted Level - COP-555-0100 / 267-555-0100

- COP-555-0100 / 267-555-0100 Increase Wanted Level one star - COP-555-0150 / 267-555-0150

- COP-555-0150 / 267-555-0150 Cycle weather - HOT-555-0100 / 468-555-0100

GTA 4 vehicle cheats

Using GTA 4 vehicle cheats works the same way as the general cheats. Just pull up your in-game phone and type in the following numbers:

Cognoscenti (Mafia Car) - CAR-555-0142 / 227-555-0142

- CAR-555-0142 / 227-555-0142 Sanchez (Dirt Bike) - MBK-555-0150 / 625-555-0150

- MBK-555-0150 / 625-555-0150 FBI Buffalo - CAR-555-0100 / 227-555-0100

- CAR-555-0100 / 227-555-0100 Turismo - CAR-555-0147 / 227-555-0147

- CAR-555-0147 / 227-555-0147 NRG 900 - MBK-555-0100 / 625-555-0100

- MBK-555-0100 / 625-555-0100 Comet - CAR-555-0175 / 227-555-0175

- CAR-555-0175 / 227-555-0175 SuperGT - CAR-555-0168 / 227-555-0168

- CAR-555-0168 / 227-555-0168 Police Chopper - FLY-555-0100

- FLY-555-0100 Jetmax (Boat) - WET-555-0100 / 938-555-0100

- WET-555-0100 / 938-555-0100 Helicopter gunship - FLY-555-0100 / 359-555-0100

GTA 4 money cheat

As I mentioned there's no explicit GTA 4 money cheat, but you can farm cash by spawning certain cars and selling them. To do that you'll need to complete all of Stevie's car theft missions. Once that's done you can sell any cars you find by taking them to his S&M Auto Sales garage in Bohan. So to make a lot of money in GTA 4 just spawn and sell cars from this list:

That list is arranged in ascending cash value, between roughly $1200 for the bike and $11K for a Super GT. However, prices can vary and there can be a bug where a slightly damaged car is actually worth more. So experiment and see what you can get.

