How to complete the Destiny 2 Vessel of the Nine quest

The Destiny 2 Vessel of the Nine quest is a side mission you’ll unlock for Lodi in The Edge of Fate campaign. You’ll be able to access it once you finish the Central Academy wing of Destiny 2’s latest expansion, and it involves investigating a lot of conveniently hidden Fallen corpses.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll walk you through how to help Lodi adjust to this new time and learn a little bit about what the Nine have in store for him in the Vessel of the Nine quest.

How to start the Vessel of the Nine quest in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

Once you’ve finished the first batch of quests for Edge of Fate and submitted three of the Strangelet Capsules, you’ll see a quest on the map between the Caldera and the Central Academy. Mark it on your map and follow the quest marker from the Caldera. You’ll eventually find Lodi’s journal sitting on a table. Interact with it to begin the quest.

Now that you’ve started, fast travel to the Aionian Campus and take a call from Lodi. He'll tell you he’s experiencing some hallucinations due to his new role as the prospective Emissary of the Nine. You’ll then be asked to find multiple energy signatures on Fallen corpses, which we’ll help you with below. Note that unlike the Destiny 2 Dark Academia quest, you’ll need to find these energy signatures in order.

Where to find the Energy Signatures

(Image credit: Bungie)

The thing to know about these energy signatures is that they’re in pretty obvious spots, but the game doesn’t really communicate what you’re supposed to be looking for until you aim at it and get the "Connect with Dark Matter Source" prompt. We’re looking for dead Fallen in a pile of fungus, and that’s more or less what we’ll be looking for the entire mission.

You can find the first Fallen gravesite and energy signature in the courtyard where you took the call with Lodi. Run toward the building with two dots on the front and take a left. You’ll find a little cubby here with some fungal spores. Tucked into the corner you’ll see two Fallen dregs resting in the fungus. Interact with them to progress the quest.

How to draw out the Archon

(Image credit: Bungie)

Follow the quest marker deeper into the Central Academy. You’ll eventually encounter some Vex in a tunnel. If you move past the Vex, the quest marker should point you back, so keep an eye out for that.

The objective may be different in your quest log, but you’re looking for the same thing: more Fallen bodies. In this tunnel, there are the stairs you came down from, an open door, and a closed door. Look toward the open door and walk left off the path behind some mesh cubes. You’ll see two dead Fallen here. “Connect with Dark Matter Source” to progress the quest.

(Image credit: Bungie)

For the next set of Fallen bodies, follow the quest marker through the academy, making sure to stop and destroy any generators that are locking the doors down (follow the glowing wires if you get stuck).

Eventually, you’ll reach the central chamber, where you’ll find some Fallen battling a bunch of Vex. Kill the enemies here and head down the big ramp. Go under the ramp itself and you’ll find a red chest. Facing the chest, walk left around the base of the structure to find a few more dead Fallen. Interact with them to move on.

Where to resonate the energy point

(Image credit: Bungie)

Once you investigate the last of the Fallen bodies, you're onto the fiddliest part of the Vessel of the Nine quest where you get very little guidance as it’s very unclear what the game is actually asking you to do.

Look up and you’ll see what looks like a jet turbine hanging from the ceiling. Use the boxes nearby to jump up to the turbine, then hop up onto the dark-red bracket that the turbine is hanging from. You'll spot a holographic symbol of the Nine that you can interact with by following the “Engage with Symbol” prompt, though it's worth mentioning that you might bump into this prompt before you've even jumped onto the red girder.

With the symbol engaged, you’ll instantly complete the Destiny 2 Vessel of the Nine quest and earn a Tier 2 piece of loot and some Fated Ciphers.

If you're at the end of The Edge of Fate's campaign, you can get started on the Destiny 2 Graviton Through the Ages quest, which ends with you unlocking Graviton Spike, one of the Destiny 2 Edge of Fate Exotics! Make sure you know how Destiny 2 Armor 3.0 works for future builds too.

