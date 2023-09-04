The Starfield Mantis mission and the secret outpost puzzle is a great hidden objective, with a potentially tricky solution if you don't know where to look. It's easy to miss completely as well, because this task is triggered by a note you can find randomly on a Spacer enemy's body, and is only revealed when you read it. So you have to realise you picked it up and then go into your inventory to have a look.

Assuming you've got the note (you probably have, even if you don't realise it), here's how to get past the secret outpost puzzle in Starfield and see what the Mantis is all about.

How to start the Starfield Mantis mission

To start the mission to find the Mantis in Starfield you'll need to check your inventory for a 'Secret Outpost' note. It's dropped by the Spacer enemies so if you haven't somehow got it already, hit a few random bases and areas on any planet until you find some Spacers and one of them will almost certainly have the note on them.

Once you've read the note you'll get a mission called Mantis that directs you to Denebola I-b, in the Denebola system, which you can find here between Cheyenne and Kryx in Starfield:

When you jump to the planet you'll see a Secret Outpost landing option, so land there and the outpost will be right in front of you.

How to solve the Starfield Mantis secret outpost puzzle

When you enter the outpost you'll have to fight through a lot of Spacers to make your way down. Eventually you'll meet character called Livvey, ahead of the corridor you can see above with letters on the floor. There are four turrets at the end that will make extremely short work of anyone who steps on the wrong tiles.

The solution to the secret outpost puzzle is in the note you can find called Sic Temper Tyrannis, because the word you need to spell is 'Tyrannis'

Walk across the corridor carefully to step on the tiles that spell T Y R A N N I S as you go and the turrets will remain silent. It's best to take it slow and really look at your feet to avoid any accidents.

You can also shoot the turrets if you can find enough cover - I managed it hiding just to the right of the gate into the letter corridor. However, how well that works for you might depend on your level when you get there as the turrets can shred even the hardest player quickly. There's also a master level computer just to the right of the gate you can hack if your Starfield lockpicking skills are high enough.

Starfield Mantis rewards

There are four Mantis rewards you get for completing the secret outpost:

Sentinel's Mantis Space Suit (legendary)

Armor-plated Mantis pack (legendary)

Mirrored Mantis Space helmet (legendary)

Razorleaf ship

The space suit has good stats for an early game get, but also some really good buffs that cloak you when you crouch, reduce the weight of resources you're carrying, and add damage reduction. The pack has a range of protections against attacks and environmental damage, and the helmet has more damage protection and cloaking. The Razorleaf ship is small but powerful, mobile for its size and a good way of increasing your options without getting bogged down in Starfield ship customization. All four rewards can be incredible boosts if you get them early.

