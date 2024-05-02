Stellar Blade Precious Treasure mission walkthrough

The Stellar Blade Precious Treasure side mission sends you out to find the Blue Monsoon outfit in the Great Desert, but finding it requires making it across a ruined overpass - and no obvious way to get over the regular gaps or climb up to where the treasure crate is concealed. In fact, there's a very simple solution to this puzzle and what is ultimately a very short quest, which I'll lay out below. Here's how to solve the Precious Treasure side mission in Stellar Blade, and what you need to know.

Precious Treasure walkthrough and guide for Stellar Blade

(Image credit: Sony)

The Precious Treasure side mission in Stellar Blade is one that can be completed in under ten minutes once you know what you're doing, but it's easy to get stuck in one section.

Here's how to get through it, but keep in mind that you need to have a firearm to complete it, so check out our guide on how to get the Stellar Blade gun if you don't have it already. Once you do though, here's how you beat the Precious Treasure mission.

To start the Precious Treasure mission, head to the Bulletin Board in Xion, where it should appear after a certain amount of side quests have been completed. After that, head to the Great Desert, either through the North Xion path or via the Tetrapod. Your quest marks the chest at being at the South end of the ruined overpass, just north of the Way to the Solar Tower supply camp. To reach it, head to the North end of the overpass, where it can be climbed. Once up there, head down South along the road. Leap over the gaps in the road and kill the enemies along the way until you reach the raised section with the school bus.

(Image credit: Sony)

On the right side of the bus are several barrels, easy to miss. Use your gun to shoot them and blow them all up. This'll knock the bus down to your level. Use the fallen school bus as a ramp to reach the higher section. The Precious Treasure is in a small crate next to a yellow hatchback. Open the crate to get the Blue Monsoon Nano Suit outfit. Once you have it, you can head back to the Bulletin Board to hand in the mission.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission