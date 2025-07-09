Death Stranding 2 porter commits to an "agonizing" journey, slowly shuffling over a snowy mountain and ignoring all helpful tools on offer, purely for the love of the game: "I prefer this vibe"

A Death Stranding 2 player is shirking all the benefits of the chiral network and is instead going au-naturale in Australia during their playthrough.

A common complaint faced by Death Stranding 2 is that some of the upgrades Sam receives during his journey make the game somewhat trivial when it comes to difficulty. Monorails can transport mass amounts of cargo across wide stretches of land (although some choose to use two trucks ), you can get exoskeletons and wheel upgrades for your vehicles that make terrain easier to navigate, and the coffin board takes on pretty much everything with ease.

As someone who liked to use my exoskeletons to walk through the majority of my deliveries, my response to that complaint is "don't use them then," but a player on Reddit has taken that to the next level.

The user shares a clip of Sam doing the Death Stranding equivalent of that "no headphones or entertainment on the flight" trend from last year. No exoskeleton, no vehicles, nothing but the mountains and your legs. Naturally walking at a steep angle without any help has Sam stumbling about slowly, as opposed to using the Bokka skeleton which helps out massively in snowy traversal.

The user says "even though I spent an agonizing 30 minutes like this, I prefer this vibe over using vehicles / exoskeletons for everything." While I couldn't imagine doing it like that, I did like taking it slow during my playthrough. Especially whenever one of the curated music moments appeared, it didn't feel right to surf on a coffin at full speed and miss half of the song.

While you're here, be sure to take a look at our Death Stranding 2 review , as well as our Death Stranding 2 ending explained guide if you're still a bit confused after finishing the game.