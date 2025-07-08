Death Stranding 2 players could use monorails to bypass cargo limits on big deliveries, but that's way less cool than this two-truck solution devised by an expert porter: "This is genius"

While Death Stranding 2 has a bunch of ways to transport large amounts of cargo, some players are creating inventive ways to get their deliveries to their destination.

Say what you will about Hideo Kojima , but the fact he and his team at Kojima Productions managed to make two games about being a postman and both of them turned out to be incredibly engaging is undoubtedly impressive. While it definitely turned some players off, the act of figuring out how you're going to transport cargo from point A to point B is the best thing to come out of a Sony-published game in ages.

Of course this gets more challenging when you're faced with deliveries that far exceed the cargo limits that Sam can carry, but you have vehicles for that. But what happens when the vehicle's cargo limits are exceeded? While there is an actual solution to the question in the form of monorails, you'll need to have built the monorails in the first place to take advantage of that. So a user on Reddit has shown the indomitable human spirit by finding a way around it.

When a truck isn't enough, the natural solution is to get a second truck and push it across the roads until you get to your destination, at least that's what this Death Stranding 2 player did. And while they could've used a monorail, their fellow porters on Reddit are in awe at this genius bit of ingenuity.

"Now that's a fucking porter right there," says one user , while another adds , "Not even mad you didn't use the railway, this was genius." Another agrees: "Nah this is genius, I'm definitely using this strat for platinum [trophy] clean-up and doing the rest of the road restoration."

Despite how potentially dangerous pushing a truck with another truck is, the legend behind it got an S rank for their delivery.

Granted you probably would've had to build those roads in the first place, so maybe the monorail was the better idea, but that's less fun.

