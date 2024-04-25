Stellar Blade passcodes for opening doors and chests

Stellar Blade passcodes unlock doors and chests - some optional, some not - and are introduced early on. Some use Greek Alphabet, others a numerical passcode to get them open, and some further aren't crackable the first time you reach them. While not a comprehensive list of every passcode in the game, below we've listed the early passwords and inputs you'll need to find in your adventure, as well as where they're found. Let's go through the passcodes in Stellar Blade, for doors and chests alike.

Stellar Blade passcodes and lock combinations

Below we'll go through the Stellar Blade passcodes and lock combinations in order that you're likely to encounter them, as well as where the passcodes are actually found nearby. We'll also use both the Greek lettering and an anglicised version for readability, though keep in mind that after you find the passcode in-game, you can bring it up in front of you in the attached console by pressing the Hint button (triangle).

Eidos 7 Silent Street Gateway door passcode

(Image credit: Sony)

r0ar0a / 𝜸θα𝜸θα

This code is used just after landing on Eidos 7 for the first time, where a door blocks your path ahead. The code is found on a body just to the left of the door, inside the burnt out shop.

Eidor 7 Silent Street Pharmacy chest passcode

(Image credit: Sony)

B0ak0r / βθακθ𝜸

You'll find this code before you find the lock - when swinging over the chasm at the far end of Silent Street to loop back around, after the ambush and near the Stellar Blade red code chest, there's a body slumped against the wall in the middle of the platforming sequence. To find the chest, keep heading in the same direction, but rather than head into the library, keep going straight ahead until you find the Pharmacy - the chest that needs the code is inside there.

Eidos 7 Flooded Underground Parking Lot door passcode

(Image credit: Sony)

dBukdB / δβμκδβ

Past the Stellar Blade Abaddon boss fight you'll explore a section of city with a flooded area - under the water level of which is a lift door that requires a code to open. That code is close by - to the right of the lift is a chain fence with a hole in it. Swim through the hole to find a floating corpse with the code.

Eidos 7 Flooded Commercial Sector Rear Gate passcode

(Image credit: Sony)

aau0B0 / ααμθβθ

After the Stellar Blade monorail power puzzle that takes you to the Commercial Sector, take the left path and climb up to an area with lots of ashen enemy bodies in front of a sign that says "BARKER DRUGS." In front of that is a body with the code - grab it, then take the right hand path to the locked gate to the code.

Clock Tower puzzle and Club Bpema door passcode

(Image credit: Sony)

1225

This is a straightforward numerical combination rather than Greek lettering, but is more of a puzzle than a simple search. A nearby body has a memory on him that mentions the significance of the clock tower in relation to a door - and the tower displays 12:25. Enter those digits into the console by the Club Bpema entrance to get inside.

Eidos 7 Underground of the Memory Tower door passcode

(Image credit: Sony)

Yuak0k / λμακθκ

Back to Greek, and it's an easy one: when reaching the Memory Tower, turn left and up the steps to find a body with the code. Then head left again down the steps into the underground to find the passcode door, which you'll now be able to unlock, grabbing a Fusion Cell that allows you to get into the Tower back upstairs.

Altess Leviore Air Vent Gate door passcode

(Image credit: Sony)

unYaun / μηλαμη

A while later while exploring the underground lab of Altess Levoire, you'll hit a very contaminated corridor after the Stellar Blade symbol platform puzzle and Stellar Blade laser puzzle. There's a door with a red keypad where you can't input a solution at the beginning - simply walk down the corridor further to find the body at the end with the passcode on him.

Matrix 11 Landfill chest passcode

(Image credit: Sony)

ardu0d / α𝜸δμθδ

When you hit the landfill section and are searching underground, after releasing the train head down after it. There'll be a new Exospine inside the carriage, and in the corridor next to the train's wreckage, a corpse with the passcode on it. The chest it opens is the two-level room opposite the corpse - head in there, take the lift down, and use the button to open the sliding doors to a junk room with multiple enemies - and the chest that needs the passcode. There's a fusion cell inside to allow you to open the doors back at the higher level.

Train Cleaning Puzzle passcode

(Image credit: Sony)

N72R5

Later in the Trainyard after fighting the Stalker, you'll reach a door that needs a five-digit solution. That solution is actually on the blood-splattered train carriage - using the mechanism to rotate and clean the train reveals the passcode through.

Matrix 11 Underground Sewer chest passcode

(Image credit: Sony)

EkakdZ / εκακδζ

Inside the vine-coated sewer, jump down on the enemies below so you're in ankle-deep water. There's multiple bodies and enemies here, with two bodies close besides each other, one of which has the code. Once you have the code, climb up the ladder and through the enemy-filled corridor to find a chest at the end you can unlock with the code.

Matrix 11 Train Graveyard Gate 4 passcode

(Image credit: Sony)

unYdka / μηλδκα

In the water-filled tunnel full of wrecked trains, head towards the living enemy stuck to the wall by running along the tops of the carriages. When close to it, use your scanner to locate the body inside the carriage you're standing on, then swim down and grab the passcode off it. After that, follow the objective marker to the submerged gate controls and enter the code to open them.

There'll be further passcodes, optional and mandatory, later in Stellar Blade, but these will get you through the early phases and cover some of the trickier ones. Remember, if a keypad is displayed as red and you can't enter anything into it, the game literally doesn't want you to open it yet. Either you need to actively retrieve the code first and trigger the flag, or there'll be some story/quest event that needs to happen.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission