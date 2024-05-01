The Fallout 4 When Pigs Fly mission starts as soon as you leave the vault and sends you to investigate a merchant's workshop. Finishing it involves meeting some weapons merchants and killing a lot of people but the reward for all that bloodshed is two legendary grenade launcher weapons that will make all the trauma worth it.

Fallout 4 When Pigs Fly walkthrough

Fallout 4 Investigate the Merchant Workshop

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The When Pigs Fly mission in Fallout 4 appears when you first leave the Vault and starts with the objective to Investigate the merchant workshop, a short journey from where you start. If you're going straight there you'll probably hit a few things on the way like Sanctuary and a few side missions and encounters but you can pretty much ignore everything and just power through to reach the quest start.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you reach the quest marker you'll find a weapons dealer called Suggs in a garage with an orange awning over the entrance. However, what you actually want is on the computer terminal behind him. Activate that and read the note about the 'Weapons Dealer in Monsignor Plaza'. That will then give you a marker at Monsignor Plaza to investigate.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Fallout 4 Visit the competing merchant workshop

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you get to the Plaza look out for a raider base fortified with boards, metal and bodies, but watch for the turret over the orange door. Head through that door quickly and you can find a terminal to deactivate the turret inside if you don't want to take it on, just watch out for several raiders you'll have to fight as well. The door into the Plaza should be marked from there.

Once through the door there will be more raiders to fight as you follow the objective marker. Be careful here as it's easy to follow the marker to a red signed exit door that takes you outside. That's the wrong way and instead you want to find a stairway on the mid floor just past a wooden walkway with a fire.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Those stairs will take you to the correct location and you'll know you're on the right track thanks to a small white arrow on the wall just as you reach them.

At the top of the stairs is a gunshop but also 'Marvin's Security' replacing the raiders, and a turret to deal with. Once they're all gone head in the shop and pick up the Rapid Pipe Grenade Launcher Rifle and Marvin's note on the counter. You might be attacked by some more security and raiders.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll now need to leave the Plaza to find Marvin and get the weapon schematics, back so head out side and follow the objective marker.

Fallout 4 Find Marvin and retrieve the schematics

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you reach the marker you'll need to use an overgrown fire escape to reach the roof. Be careful here as there are bottlecap mines on the stairs and a tough fight when you reach the top. The mines have an incredibly wide reach so use whatever combination of explosives, luck and running away you can to clear them. Save often. The fight at the top can also be tricky so a few grenades or Molotovs lobbed up from below can soften things before you get there.

When everyone's dead look for Marvin's body and grab the Grenade Launcher Schematics. Just be aware that more of Marvin's security will have appeared in the streets below so you'll have to fight your way back down as well.

Once everyone's dead and you have the schematics, head back to Suggs to hand them over and you'll get the Penetrating Chinese Grenade Launcher Rifle which ignores 30% of a target's damage and energy resistance.

