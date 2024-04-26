How to get the Fallout 4 All Hallows' Eve password

The Fallout 4 All Hallows' Eve password is integral to completing one of the new quests you'll unlock, once you've installing the next-gen update for the game. After tracing a mysterious radio signal to Boston and investigating the New England Technocrat Society, you'll be ambushed by a group of feral ghouls when you disturb the remains of their party. After dealing with them you're presented with a locked door and a keypad, with no obvious solution for cracking the code. I'm here to help you through this quest, with an explanation for how to find the All Hallows' Eve password in Fallout 4.

How to start All Hallows' Eve in Fallout 4

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you begin Fallout 4 after the next-gen update, All Hallows' Eve will be one of a number of new quests that will be added to your log. Note that if you're starting a fresh playthrough, you'll need to exit the vault before it becomes available to you. To get started, pull up your Pip-Boy then scroll to the Radio tab and tune in to the new Mysterious Signal broadcast, then wait until the source of the signal is found. This will place a marker on your map in Boston, to the east of Diamond City, so make your way there.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you reach the location of the signal, it will be revealed as the Harbormaster Hotel, and you can see the entrance in the image above. Follow the marker to head inside, then go through a further door on your left to enter the New England Technocrat Society.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you enter the main room, a choking gas will be released and a number of feral ghouls will emerge to start attacking you. Head up the stairs to your right as you enter and go along the balcony, where you'll generally be clear of the damaging effect of the gas and can pick off the ghouls along a narrow chokepoint. With the first wave of ghouls defeated, the tough boss Mr Wendt will spawn and have the ability to resurrect the other ghouls you previously defeated, so you'll need to focus on eliminating them ASAP.

How to get the password in Fallout 4 All Hallows' Eve

(Image credit: Bethesda)

With the ghouls defeated, you'll find a short hallway with four numbered doors, followed by another locked door and a keypad. Find Dr Santiago, one of the ghouls you defeated with a Jack O'Lantern mask on, then remove it and put it on yourself. Follow the quest marker to Lana's Notes then read them for some clues to the password, based on the rooms in the hallway and "a number of curious objects placed inside each of them":

Room 1: Specimen Jars

Room 2: Skull Candles

Room 3: Teddy Bears

Room 4: Jack-O'-Lanterns

By checking the numbered rooms in order for the specified items, you'll find four Specimen Jars, three Skull Candles, four Teddy Bears, and six Jack-O'-Lanterns. Put these together, and the Fallout 4 All Hallows' Eve password is 4346.

Enter this on the keypad to access the locked room, where you can use the System Controls to disable the system and open the safe. Make sure you also check the desk to the left of the terminal, where you'll find the Picket Fences Halloween Special magazine, which will add a selection of Halloween-themed settlement decorations to your inventory.

