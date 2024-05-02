How to kill 100 enemies using the Flamethrower in Helldivers 2

The personal order to kill 100 enemies using the Flamethrower in Helldivers 2 makes use of an incredibly potent weapon, capable of doing massive, lingering damage to multiple enemies in a single spray of fire. It's one of the Helldivers 2 best weapons, especially if you're going up against the bugs, but like many of Helldivers 2's equipment, there's a serious risk of it turning on you and your allies. Still, if you're out to burn your way through the Terminid horde, here's how to kill enemies using the Flamethrower in Helldivers 2.

How to get 100 kill using the Flamethrower in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The Helldivers 2 Flamethrower is a stratagem weapon that works best on the Helldivers 2 Terminids at mid-range. The jet of fire it produces doesn't extend further than that, but too close and you risk incinerating yourself. Not only does it do high damage, but it causes lingering fire where you hit it, and sets both enemies and allies ablaze.

As you want to kill as many enemies as possible as quickly as possible, we recommend playing Medium Difficulty Terminid missions. Terminids group up together and fight at the ideal range for the flamethrower, while Medium strikes a good balance between number of enemies and what kind of foe you're fighting.

The important thing to know is how to handle it safely: use it on groups of enemies when there's a little space between you and them, and keep backing up at the same time - a burning enemy that gets too close will set YOU on fire too. Also, know when to dive - if you dive while pulling the trigger on the Flamethrower, you risk igniting yourself in the process. But if you dive after being set ablaze, hitting the ground actually puts the fire out!

(Image credit: Sony)

The other thing you should absolutely do if you're invested in the Flamethrower as a weapon is purchase Enhanced Combustion, one of the best - and most expensive - Helldivers 2 Ship Modules. It boosts the damage of all fire-based stratagems by 25%, a huge advantage for the more flammably-minded.

