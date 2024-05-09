All Destiny 2 Exotic Class Item perks for Prismatic builds

The new Destiny 2 Exotic Class Items arriving in The Final Shape allow players to create utterly ridiculous Prismatic builds by combining certain Exotic armor perks. While these Class Items are still bound to each of the three Classes, the perks they can roll with take inspiration from an array of Exotic armor across Destiny 2, regardless of Class, letting you create some never-before-seen perk combinations for your Prismatic builds. Here are all the new Destiny 2 Exotic Class item perks that you'll be able to mix and match in The Final Shape.

All Destiny 2 Exotic Class Item perk combinations

(Image credit: Bungie)

In Destiny 2 The Final Shape, players will be able to unlock a new Exotic Class Item that only works with the Light/Darkness hybrid Subclass, Prismatic. In the same spirit as Prismatic's Subclass-blending abilities, this Class Item randomly rolls with two perks inspired by Exotic armor pieces. You'll be able to earn them the week after The Final Shape releases in a new activity that will unlock after the Raid race.

As explained in this Bungie blog, each Class's Class Item has two slots to fill, each with eight possible perks. That means there are some limitations in terms of perk combinations as you can't freely combine all 16 perks, but there are still some powerful options. Furthermore, several of the perks are inspired by armor pieces from the other two Destiny 2 Classes, letting you use perks that have never previously been available. For example, the Warlock Class Item can roll with perks inspired the Assassin's Cowl Hunter helmet and Heart of Inmost Light Titan chest.

These perks are not always exact copies and may be missing some effects, so they aren't as good as the proper Exotic armor pieces on their own, but it means some extremely powerful perk combinations can be created for your Prismatic Subclass, and you'll want to hunt down the right perk rolls for your build. To help you understand exactly what's possible with this new system, and even start planning, here's a list of the Exotic Class item perks for each Class in Destiny 2 The Final Shape:

Destiny 2 Hunter Exotic Class Item perks

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Exotic Class item for Hunters, Essentialism, can roll with the following perks in its two slots:

Column 1: Spirit of Caliban: Powered melee final blows trigger an ignition. Spirit of the Foetracer: Damaging a powerful combatant or Guardian with an ability grants you a temporary damage bonus for weapons matching that ability's element. Spirit of Galanor: Hits and final blows with your Super will return Super energy after it ends. Spirit of the Dragon: Using your class ability reloads all weapons and increases weapon handling speeds for a brief time. Spirit of the Ophidian: Weapons reload very quickly. Spirit of Inmost Light: Using an ability empowers the other two abilities with faster regeneration. Spirit of the Assassin: Finishers and powered melee ability final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of Renewal: Allies inside the Duskfield Grenade field take reduced damage and targets inside the field deal reduced damage.



Column 2: Spirit of the Cyrtarachne: Gain Woven Mail when you use your Grenade. Spirit of Verity: Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your Grenade grant a stacking Grenade damage bonus. Spirit of Synthoceps: Improves melee damage when you're surrounded. Spirit of the Star-Eater: While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super with bonus damage. Spirit of the Coyote: Gain an additional Class ability charge. Spirit of the Wormhusk: Dodging gives a small health and shield bump. Spirit of the Liar: Dealing damage with a powered Melee ability or being hit by a melee attack allows you to follow up with an extremely powerful Arc melee counterpunch. Spirit of the Gyrfalcon: Your Void weapons gain volatile rounds after you emerge from being invisible.



Destiny 2 Titan Exotic Class Item perks

(Image credit: Bungie)

Titans get the Stoicism Exotic Class item, which can roll with the following perks in its two columns:

Column 1: Spirit of the Bear: Move faster while guarding with the Unbreakable shield. Damage blocked with Unbreakable is converted to Super energy. Spirit of the Abeyant: Drengr's Lash Barricades spawn two additional projectiles, track targets more aggressively, and travel further. Spirit of the Eternal Warrior: Gain bonus damage for weapons matching your Super's element when your Super ends. Spirit of Hoarfrost: Your Barricade becomes a wall of Stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created. Spirit of Severance: Powered Melee final blows and Finishers unleash a damaging explosion. Spirit of the Ophidian: Weapons reload very quickly. Spirit of Inmost Light: Using an ability empowers the other two abilities with faster regeneration. Spirit of the Assassin: Finishers and powered melee ability final blows grant invisibility.



Column 2: Spirit of Scars: Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super's element create a burst of healing around you that grants allied restoration. Spirit of Contact: Damaging a target with a powered Melee causes all nearby targets to suffer lightning strikes and become jolted. Spirit of Verity: Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your Grenade grant a stacking Grenade damage bonus. Spirit of Synthoceps: Improves melee damage when you're surrounded. Spirit of the Star-Eater: While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super with bonus damage. Spirit of the Armamentarium: Gain an additional Grenade charge. Spirit of Alpha Lupi: Generates a healing pulse when Barricade is activated. Spirit of the Horn: Your Barricade unleashes a blast of Solar Energy that scorches targets.



Destiny 2 Warlock Exotic Class Item perks

(Image credit: Bungie)

For Warlocks, their Exotic Class item is Solipsism, which can have the following perks in its two slots:

Column 1: Spirit of the Filaments: Casting an Empowering Rift grants Devour. Spirit of the Ophidian: Weapons reload very quickly. Spirit of Inmost Light: Using an ability empowers the other two abilities with faster regeneration. Spirit of the Assassin: Finishers and powered melee ability final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of the Stag: Your Rifts provide damage reduction to allies standing inside them. Spirit of Apotheosis: Temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regeneration after your Super ends. Spirit of Osmiomancy: Your grenades recharge quicker on hits. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap Grenades travels further. Spirit of the Necrotic: Damaging targets with your melee poisons them. Defeating a poisoned target spreads the condition to other nearby enemies.



Column 2: Spirit of the Claw: Gain an additional Melee charge. Spirit of the Swarm: Destroying a Tangle spawns Threadlings. Spirit of Starfire: Grenades recharge from empowered weapon damage, with empowered weapon final blows granting more energy. Spirit of Vesper: Rifts periodically release Arc shockwaves. Spirit of Harmony: Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super's element grant you Super energy. Spirit of Verity: Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your Grenade grant a stacking Grenade damage bonus. Spirit of Synthoceps: Improves melee damage when you're surrounded. Spirit of the Star-Eater: While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super with bonus damage.



