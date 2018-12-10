Destiny 2 Class Guide - should you pick Titan, Hunter or Warlock?

As all weapons are available for all Guardians, there's a temptation not to think too deeply about Destiny 2's classes. Thing is, beyond the super-serious debate of what looks coolest (which is obviously the Hunter's cloak, right?), the class you select right at the beginning of your adventure does have more than just cosmetic implications. Therefore, it really is worth taking a little time to assess all three options and match the best class - Hunter, Titan, or Warlock - to your particular playstyle. Which is where we come in - handy, eh?

Each class - which in turn has its own subclasses (though not too many, you'll be relieved to hear) - has its own strengths and weaknesses, but unlike the traditional tank / support / mage classes you might have seen elsewhere, each of Destiny 2's classes can be devastating in its own way. Here's what we think makes each of them so enjoyable to play, especially as you unlock upgrades that help you personalise them even further.

Table of Contents: