Destiny 2's new Episode suggested the upcoming Apollo expansion will launch on July 15, but that date has mysteriously been scrubbed from the game

Destiny 2 Episode 3: Heresy is officially up and out after some server troubles , and the new season pass brought the surprising news that this content cycle will last a staggering 161 days, evidently ending with the July 15, 2025 reset. The thing is, we hadn't received an exact release date before this and that news was quickly scrubbed from the pass, leaving the game's timeline in flux once again.

BungieLeaks helpfully flagged the original season pass calendar on Twitter. I was confused when I booted the game up myself and saw no date attached. It turns out this countdown really was deleted. There are several accounts and posts reporting the same end point – 161 days, 22 hours from now – but there's no trace left in-game.

This obviously raises a few questions. Has Bungie revised its plans? Is July 15 not set in stone? Was Bungie not ready to reveal the launch date for the next expansion, codename Apollo, which will kick off the game's next saga, codename Frontiers ? I've reached out to Bungie for clarification.

It was previously announced that Apollo would launch in the summer, ringing in a new release cycle for Destiny 2 that will see two "medium-sized expansions" released each year , paired with two "major updates" in each half of the year. The second Frontiers expansion, codename Behemoth, would come in winter 2025. A July launch would fit Apollo's summer window, though mid-July is likely a bit later than players were hoping. (I say that, but I'd wager plenty of players are happy to wait a bit longer if it means sticking the landing.)

The Heresy season pass does notably still confirm that Act 2 will arrive in 34 days, while Act 3 is 55 days out. That would be March 11 for Act 2 and April 1 for Act 3, rounding up to the nearest weekly reset.

Assuming this July 15 Apollo launch date was more than a mistake or placeholder, this suggests we'll be living in Act 3 for several months, just as we did with previous expansions which ended up delayed. That's a few more questions for the pile: assuming this date was accurate, will Apollo stick to it or slip deeper into 2025? And will this mega-season see an Into the Light-style content drop to help refresh it? As Act 1 gets off the ground, it's unclear for now.

