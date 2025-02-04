Bungie yanked Destiny 2 servers offline for emergency maintenance as Episode 3: Heresy got off to a rocky start, but it looks like we're back in business

Destiny 2 Episode 3: Heresy launched today, February 4, but the legitimately promising new not-season was waylaid by a spike in stability issues that spiraled into full-blown emergency maintenance and downtime.

At 2:20pm ET, the official Bungie Help account confirmed that, "as part of the investigation into today's server and stability issue, we will be bringing Destiny 2 offline shortly for maintenance." The most recent update, at 3:13pm ET, confirms that "we are bringing Destiny 2 back online. Players may be placed into a queue while we continue our investigation." I can smell the servers sizzling now.

This all started shortly after reset time rolled around earlier today. "We’re currently investigating stability issues and a rise in various error codes, including PLUM," Bungie Help advised, understandably raising alarms after the litany of technical issues that Destiny 2 has faced in the past few months.

Shortly afterward, the account added that "we're investigating an issue where surges were mistakenly re-enabled in Raids. Note, today's server and stability issues are our top priority to fix. We appreciate your patience while we continue our investigation." It wouldn't be a Destiny 2 content launch without some unintended features coming back like a stain on the couch you thought you'd bleached out of existence.

Those stability issues have seemingly been resolved enough to let players in. Anecdotally, people do seem to be getting into Destiny 2 without a staggering queue time and staying in, though your mileage may vary as launch day continues.

