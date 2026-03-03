Marathon's seasonal updates will make everyone "start fresh" every season, and Bungie promises there'll be new features, events and gear that are "free for all"

Being a live-service game means Marathon will have constant support and updates, and just ahead of the extraction shooter's launch, Bungie's provided some more details on what the turnover will look like. Surprise surprise, things will change in seasons, and players can expect a healthy amount of free equipment, loot and events in each one.

"Seasonal updates will introduce new gameplay, including gear, Runner shells, zones, events, and more," Bungie says in a blog, "which will be free for all players to access or earn – no expansions or DLC required."

Seasons will last three months, working to a rolling roadmap, as you may have guessed. Along with all this fresh ground to cover, the community will face it on the same level, as there'll be a wipe every season.

Marathon | Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Everyone will start fresh each season with nothing to their name and the constant threat of death in a world more lethal and powerful than you are," Bungie adds. This includes "everyone’s gear, contract progression, faction progression, and player level," whereas cosmetics and achievements are retained, letting you maintain those sweet, sweet bragging rights.

The first season will be particularly exploratory, as players are tasked with mapping out an abandoned Marathon ship in orbit, eventually unlocking the Cryo Archive zone, where there'll be multiple secrets to solve, and a new enemy to defeat. The back half of March will bring Ranked mode, for those more intense firefights.

The usual patches, balance changes, and more will permeate the next three months otherwise. Bungie's use of vaulting, somewhat similar to Destiny 2, is a firm contrast to the paid resets in Arc Raiders, is a fascinating move. While it could prove tiresome, it may also be just what the community needs to stay invigorated from landmark to landmark on Tau Ceti's calendar, and we can start seeing it all in action come March 5.

Marathon Server Slam stats are in, and players aren't as impressed by the 9,152,844 PvP deaths as they are by the fact that they extracted 384,866 drinkable cheeseburgers