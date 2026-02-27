How to change your name in Marathon

If you want to change your name in Marathon because it's set to "Redacted", you can do so within Bungie.net, but it was a bug that has now been resolved. I was hit with this glitch, causing my original Bungie name to become Redacted after logging into Marathon, and while there is a way to change it once, Bungie has also advised that you can submit an appeal instead. Below, I've outlined how to go about letting Bungie know that you'd like your name changed in Marathon and how to change it yourself.

How to change your Bungie name

All players should have been given a one-time Bungie name change token to be able to change their name if they were affected by this Marathon server slam bug. To change your Bungie name, and therefore change your name in Marathon, here's what you need to do:

Log into Bungie.net. Click your profile icon in the top-right corner of the web page, then click 'Settings'. From the Account settings list on the left, select the 'Identity Settings' sub-menu. Enter a new name in the text box next to where it says 'Bungie Name' at the top of this settings menu. You will see that it automatically adds a # and four random numbers to create a unique ID that is used for crossplay across all of Bungie's games – the numbers cannot be changed. Click 'Save Settings' to save your name. Note that this uses your one-time name change, so you cannot change your name after this.

Obviously, you can use whatever name you want, so long as it follows Bungie's terms of service and isn't inappropriate, otherwise you will find that it is forcibly changed back to "Redacted[numbers]" again. You can also use the suggested names based on linked accounts, and if you've got your Twitch account linked then you should be able to get Marathon Twitch Drops too.

How to submit a Marathon name change appeal to Bungie

Since the Redacted name bug from Marathon has been resolved, submitting an appeal might not be necessary, but here's what you need to do if you're stuck as 'Redacted' or don't have your previous name back:

Log into Bungie.net or Bungie Help. Open this appeal ban page, scroll down to the bottom, and click 'Submit Request'. For the 'What type of content restriction are you appealing?' question, select 'Bungie Name was changed' from the dropdown list. Otherwise, answer the rest of the questions and fill out the form honestly, then click 'Submit'.

That's about all you can do, aside from wait for Bungie to respond and hopefully sort you out!

