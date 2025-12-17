Marathon fans love that the extraction shooter has decaying bodies, but people are split over the invisibility: "Bungie, please reconsider this"

Bungie's given us more insight into the upcoming Marathon, and there are a couple of details reverberating through the potential playerbase. A behind-the-scenes look at the FPS revealed that dead bodies will decay the more they're looted, for an added environmental wrinkle, and there are invisibility perks, both of which are prompting discussion.

In the documentary, it's pointed out that, "the body slowly decays over time as you loot it." In other words, if you see a body and it's still fresh and full of loot, then the killer is nearby, but if it's decayed with little of value, it was popped some time ago and there's less concern. People are excited about what this brings to the game's atmosphere.

"That is a cool concept to tense the game to feel like a horror game," writes one fan on Twitter. "That is actually a really nice change and I do hope other extraction shooters both present and future take that mechanic," another tweets.

On a more contentious note, the ability to turn invisible comes with certain weapon modifications. Every time you kill someone with that gun, you get a short burst of invisibility, and people are split on whether this will have a positive impact on the meta.

"The ability to turn invisible in a game where you lose everything upon death should just not be a thing," says popular YouTube Kelski on Twitter. "Bungie, please reconsider this."

Others agree. "This is one of those ideas that sounds good on paper, but after several sessions of playing I bet feels absolutely terrible," says streamer Tannerslays. "It's bad enough in The Finals and still annoying lol. In an extraction shooter? Hell no," tweets another user.

Marathon is Bungie's first all-new game since Destiny 2 hit shelves in 2017. It's another science fiction-based FPS, this time an extraction shooter, and we'll find out how all these features land when the game releases in March 2026.

