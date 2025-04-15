Hot off the Marathon reveal, Bungie's already back to Destiny 2 and its Metroidvania expansion, promising to "reveal The Edge of Fate and the upcoming year" for the MMO FPS
The full reveal comes May 6
The big Marathon reveal happened just this past weekend, but Bungie is wasting no time in revealing what's next for its current big FPS. The unveiling of Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate and the next year of content for the game is set to happen on May 6.
"Join us on May 6, 2025 as we reveal The Edge of Fate and the upcoming year of Destiny 2," the studio says in a social media post. An accompanying image shows the symbols of The Nine, a mysterious group that's been lurking in the background of Destiny lore for years.
The reveal event is set to kick off at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST on May 6. Bungie hasn't yet provided details on how to watch, but it'll be a safe bet to keep an eye on the studio's YouTube and Twitch channels.
We don't have much concrete detail on what to expect from the next round of Destiny 2 content, but Bungie has already offered a few hints. We know the studio is abandoning annual expansions in favor of "medium-sized" expansions twice a year, roughly similar in scope to Rise of Iron from the original Destiny. And that first expansion is will see players "journey to a Metroidvania-inspired destination."
A countdown hinting at the release date for the next expansion, previously codenamed Apollo, was mysteriously scrubbed from the game a few months ago. Whether that July 15 launch date pans out remains to be seen, but we'll likely know for sure in just a few weeks' time.
After playing Marathon for 8 hours, I don't think Bungie's extraction shooter will be the next Helldivers 2 hit, but I don’t think it will be the next Concord bust either.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.