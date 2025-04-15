Hot off the Marathon reveal, Bungie's already back to Destiny 2 and its Metroidvania expansion, promising to "reveal The Edge of Fate and the upcoming year" for the MMO FPS

The big Marathon reveal happened just this past weekend, but Bungie is wasting no time in revealing what's next for its current big FPS. The unveiling of Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate and the next year of content for the game is set to happen on May 6.

"Join us on May 6, 2025 as we reveal The Edge of Fate and the upcoming year of Destiny 2," the studio says in a social media post. An accompanying image shows the symbols of The Nine, a mysterious group that's been lurking in the background of Destiny lore for years.

The reveal event is set to kick off at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST on May 6. Bungie hasn't yet provided details on how to watch, but it'll be a safe bet to keep an eye on the studio's YouTube and Twitch channels.

We don't have much concrete detail on what to expect from the next round of Destiny 2 content, but Bungie has already offered a few hints. We know the studio is abandoning annual expansions in favor of "medium-sized" expansions twice a year, roughly similar in scope to Rise of Iron from the original Destiny. And that first expansion is will see players "journey to a Metroidvania-inspired destination."

A countdown hinting at the release date for the next expansion, previously codenamed Apollo, was mysteriously scrubbed from the game a few months ago. Whether that July 15 launch date pans out remains to be seen, but we'll likely know for sure in just a few weeks' time.

