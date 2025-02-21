"A fun example of a bug becoming a feature": Destiny 2 accidentally made Exotic Glaives free to all classes, and Bungie says "we're going to let this ride"
The devs were originally thinking about fixing the bug, but they've changed their minds
Bungie has decided to keep one of its recent Destiny 2 bugs intact as an actual feature, which is fantastic news for anyone who's enjoyed using Exotic Glaives they weren't meant to have at their disposal.
With the launch of Destiny 2: Heresy, the first-person shooter's third Episode (which were brought in last year to replace seasons), players "discovered an interesting little bug" which sees class restrictions on Exotic Glaive weapons (and some Swords) lifted. For example, the lightning-firing Edge of Concurrence, once exclusive to the Hunter class, can now be used by Titans and Warlocks, too.
In a new post, Bungie explains how this happened in the first place. "On the backend, we shifted to a new way of creating weapons and rewards to help streamline some of the development process. While moving into this new paradigm, class lockouts for the Exotic Glaives and a handful of Swords were mistakenly removed."
Obviously, being a bug, this wasn't the devs' intention, but the team acknowledges that it's seen "some great celebrations with the removal of these constraints." However, Bungie wasn't immediately convinced it was a good idea – it admits that it initially "focused more towards fixing the issue" in order to "retain strong class-based fantasies," adding: "It's a bit weird to see a Warlock or a Hunter spawning a mini-bubble or seeing a Titan running like a ninja."
However, after discussing the matter, the team has clearly changed its mind. "We're going to let this ride," the post reads. "A fun example of a bug becoming a feature." It notes that certain animations tied to the class-based Swords "may look a bit weird" since they're older but acknowledges that with class-based Glaives offering "some interesting new build crafting opportunities," the devs "will be keeping a close eye on how these Glaives are performing across all three classes" going forward. "Our goal is to ensure that they feel most powerful on the class they were originally designed for," it adds.
Bungie clarifies that it "won't always look at weird bugs and decide to support them as a feature," but on this occasion, it "felt appropriate!" Considering the positive reactions to the bug from players, who've been begging the devs not to revert the change, this is an enormous win.
Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 class guide to get yourself up to speed on all of the FPS game's classes.
